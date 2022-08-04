‘TODAY Show’ Looking to Add MSNBC Host Amid Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb ‘Feud’: Report

For decades, the TODAY Show has captivated viewers with its broad range of topics and charming hosts. And for 14 of those years, Hoda Kotb has counted herself among them. After nearly a decade as an NBC News correspondent, Hoda made the short leap to the TODAY stage in 2007.

As the years progressed, she proved herself such an asset to the show that in 2018, she was named co-anchor alongside Savannah Guthrie. Together, the women made history as the first female anchor duo to lead the show.

Recently, however, the rumor mill has begun to churn, and the friendship between the once tight-knit co-anchors is said to be splintering. In June, a source told The Sun that the hosts secretly “can’t stand each other,” despite remaining cordial on camera.

But as the summer wore on, the tension between the two hosts became more and more palpable, leading some fans to hope that the duo will part ways once and for all.

@TODAYshow At this point, I’m only watching to see who they announce has permanently left the show, Savannah or Hoda. — SINGSING23 (@SINGSING231) July 22, 2022

According to another source, that split could arrive sooner rather than later, as TODAY is reportedly eyeing Nicolle Wallace, former co-host of the ABC talk show The View, for a hosting position.

“Nicolle is the queen of MSNBC,” the source told The Sun. “And TODAY has a history of snagging stars from there. Remember, both Craig Melbourne and Willie Geist hailed from the cable arm as well.”

Could Nicolle Wallace Be the ‘TODAY Show’s Newest Host?

Apparently, TODAY Show execs aren’t the only ones impressed by Nicolle Wallace’s resume and television presence. Hosts Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush are allegedly big fans of Wallace as well.

“The reason Savannah and Jenna get along so well is the politics connection,” the source explained. “And it’s the same with both of the TODAY Show hosts and Nicolle. Savannah used to be a White House correspondent for MSNBC. And at the time, Nicolle was the spokesperson for the George W Bush White House (10 years ago).”

“Additionally, Nicolle has known Jenna since she was a teenager,” they explained, adding that they met while working in the Bush White House. “Both Savannah and Jenna have a massive crush on Nicolle, and Savannah runs the show at TODAY. Hoda simply can’t compete with that.”

The TODAY Show could be a perfect fit for Nicolle Wallace, who prefers to begin work early in the day in order to be home in time to spend quality time with her son. “Because Nicolle has her son, she can’t work till 10 at night,” the source said. “She was offered the Rachel Maddow Show slot but turned it down. Because, with her 4 pm show, she gets home in time for dinner.”