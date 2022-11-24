‘TODAY Show’s Al Roker Missing From Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 Following Hospitalization

Following the news that Al Roker was hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs, the TODAY show star was missing during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022.

According to the DailyMail, Al Roker was missing from the big Thanksgiving event for the first time in 27 years. In a tweet on Thursday, Roker shared a picture of himself watching the parade from his hospital bed. The TODAY star will be discharged in time to have a holiday feast with his family. “So much to be #thankful for on the #thanksgiving day,” he declared. “Leaving the hospital and home for #thanksgivingdinner.”

So much to be #thankful for on the #thanksgiving day. Leaving the hospital and home for #thanksgivingdinner pic.twitter.com/Gu4Wpy6zLR — Al Roker (@alroker) November 24, 2022

Along with the picture of him watching the parade, Al Roker also shared a video of him walking around the hospital as he prepares to head home.

As previously reported, Al Roker shared details about his recent health situation in an Instagram post. “So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week, I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg, which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Fans React to Al Roker Being Missing From the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022

After fans noticed that Al Roker was missing from the line-up of TODAY show stars at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022, they took to Twitter to share their thoughts and support for the long-time reporter.

“Just heard they say Al Roker isn’t at the Macy’s parade today,” one fan shared. “And that was my cue to change the channel. I was only watching to see the ongoing feud between Roker and the stick of butter.”

Another fan then declared, “Al, I just found out! I’m so glad you’re doing better! The parade is much less fun without you. Please keep healing and feeling better!”

An admirer then shared he missed the feud between Al Roker and butter. “Missed you and Butter guy bantering for a third year in a row. Best wishes for a quick recovery and next year’s parade. Only a few more to the 100th parade! I hope to be in NYC for it. You never know, I might get a pic with you and butter guy.”

Other fans praised Al Roker for his latest health update. “Glad you’re feeling better! Missing you this morning. Have a great Thanksgiving.”