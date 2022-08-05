‘TODAY Show’s Hoda Kotb Has Full Circle Moment Live on Air Amid Reported Savannah Guthrie ‘Feud’

We all have heroes. Someone who has inspired us to take the next steps in our lives. Inspiration helps light the fire, and encouragement helps feed the flames. TODAY show host Hoda Kotb got the chance to see the whole picture all at once when one of her fans confided how she inspired him. The moment was captured on camera during a recent episode.

On Wednesday, while the TODAY show hosts gathered outside Studio 1A for their usual morning presentation, one fan’s joy at being present stuck out from the crowd. Craig Melvin approached the young fan and asked him to share a little something about himself.

The student revealed his name is Nolan. He then told Melvin, “I’m a junior at Baylor. And I’m studying journalism.”

He then detailed who inspired him to follow that path, and she was standing just feet away from him at that moment.

“I wrote in to Hoda.” He said he had sent a letter to the TV host 10 years ago. “Hoda inspired me to become a journalist, and that’s why I’m pursuing my career.”

Hoda obtained a degree in broadcast journalism from Virginia Tech 36 years ago. She overheard Melvin’s interview with Nolan and instantly became moved by the story.

Hoda couldn’t resist bringing herself into the conversation and decided to approach her longtime fan. “You were gracious enough to write back, and I was struck,” Nolan told her. “I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness! Hoda wrote back.’ I was so happy. I was like, ‘Hoda, my favorite!'”

Hoda then embraced Nolan with a big hug wished him the best in his journey to complete his education.

“We’ll keep our eye on you, OK?” she told him. “What a kid. Thank you. That was sweet.”

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie

Hoda has been part of the TODAY Show team for 14 years. After spending nearly a decade as an NBC News correspondent, Hoda then won her dream job becoming a fixture on NBC’s morning news centerpiece in 2007.

After years as part of TODAY where she inspired many people including Nolan, she was finally named co-anchor alongside Savannah Guthrie in 2018. Together, they made history by becoming the first female duo to lead the popular show.

However, rumors have been spreading like wildfire about their friendship breaking down. They were once tight-knit co-anchors, but now if rumors are to be believed, they’ve become splintered. According to recent reports, behind closed doors the hosts allegedly “can’t stand each other” despite remaining cordial on screen.

As this summer has progressed, the tension between the two hosts became increasingly noticeable. Some fans believe that the duo will part ways once and for all sooner rather than later.

The rumor mill is also spreading the word that TODAY is supposedly looking at former co-host of The View, Nicolle Wallace, as a potential new host.

“Nicolle is the queen of MSNBC,” the source told The Sun. “And TODAY has a history of snagging stars from there. Remember, both Craig Melbourne and Willie Geist hailed from the cable arm as well.”