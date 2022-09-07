‘TODAY Show’s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Reunite in Heartwarming BTS Photos

Throughout the summer months, TODAY Show stars Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb took turns away from the morning talk show, spending time with their families. However, now, with the school year back in full swing, and summer slowly coming to an end, the beloved costars have returned to the TODAY Show‘s set. On Tuesday, they reunited in some heartwarming behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram. Check out Savannah Guthrie’s fun Instagram post below.

Guthrie captioned the sweet post, which features herself and Hoda Kotb enjoying one another’s company on the set of TODAY, “and we’re back!!!” followed by a few orange heart emojis. The first photo is especially sweet as, despite the mass amounts of rain that are drenching the Eastern half of the nation right now, they smile brightly beneath an even brighter yellow umbrella.

Fans, excited to see the duo reunited on TV, took to the comments in droves.

“Two rays of sunshine! Even in the rain!” one TODAY Show fan wrote. Another, more concerned, commented, “I sincerely hope all is good between the two of you. I did not like the rumors going around this past summer.”

Others were simply content to welcome the show’s leading women back after a string of repeated absences on both parts throughout the summer.

Guthrie-Kotb Reunion Has ‘TODAY Show’ Fans Relieved Following Revolving Door of Hosts All Summer

While Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are essentially the TODAY Show‘s sweethearts, a few other popular hosts include Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker. So when four of those five faces were missing from the morning talk show all at once last week, fans fell into an online uproar.

Aside from feud rumors that populated many headlines this summer, Guthrie and Kotb’s absences are easily explainable as both mothers-of-two were sure to spend extra time with family throughout the season. However, the August 31st broadcast struck a nerve in fans as Guthrie, Kotb, Carson Daly, and Al Roker were all simultaneously absent. The following day aired without regular host Craig Melvin.

Fans, furious with constant absences, began venting on social media.

Tagging the TODAY Show, one fan wrote, “is there ever a week when the whole original group is on the show? Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker are never on together lately.”

Another frustrated fan quipped, “On NBC’s TODAY Show this morning, there was no Hoda Kotb, no Savannah Guthrie, no Craig Melvin, and no Al Roker. They should have called it the ‘The No Show.'”

Others spoke out about their irritation with a constantly revolving cast.

“Tired of the constant rotation and never knowing who is showing up,” one TODAY Show fan vented. “Getting old fast. Continuity is key otherwise I am changing channels.”

Hopefully, with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb back on the TODAY Show, seemingly, for the long haul, fans of the morning talk show will see the “continuity” they’re asking for.