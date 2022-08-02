‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Emotional Story About Her Daughter to Co-Host Hoda Kotb

It is a big moment for the entire family when a kiddo returns home from a stay at sleep-away camp. And, TODAY Show with Hoda & Jenna host Jenna Bush Hager is sharing this emotional moment with her fans as she moment she and her husband, Henry Chase Hager pick their nine-year-old daughter, Mila from camp.

.@JennaBushHager is sharing the story of picking up Mila from camp! pic.twitter.com/rxA7m6xipQ — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) August 1, 2022

The TV morning news show host was certainly a heartwarming reunion when the TODAY Show with Hoda & Jenna host posted on her Insta stories sharing sweet videos of the reunion. In this touching video, the host notes “we got our girl”. And, it’s clear that everyone is excited about the reunion as Jenna and her husband, Henry Chase Hager reunite with Margaret “Mila” Hager while picking her up from a Texas sleep-away summer camp.

Upon seeing his daughter, at pick up, Henry hugs Mila tightly, and the young camper clearly shares the enthusiasm.

“Hi! We missed you,” he tells Mila.

“Oh, my girl. I’m so proud of you,” the father says.

Jenna posted a photo of herself kissing young Mila, declaring that she “kissed her a million times.” Clearly, Mia is excited to be reunited with her parents as well as she smiles from ear to ear.

On Monday’s TODAY Show with Hoda & Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager opened up to her co-host Hoda Kotb about what it was like picking Mila up from Camp Longhorn in Texas. A camp, the host notes, that happens to be the same one she attended when she was a child. Bush Hager relates that some of her former castmates were also picking up their own young ones.

One of Jenna Bush Hager’s former campmates even captured the emotional moment Mila ran towards her mother during pickup. A moment the mother will never forget, Bush Hager tells her TODAY cohost. It is always an incredible feeling, Jenna tells Hoda Kotb, to be reunited with someone you love.

In fact, Jenna tells Hoda, it’s like the “Hoda Boost,” which, she says just highlights how reunions are “the best thing ever.”

After the parents reunited with Mila, they brought her home to see her siblings six-year-old Poppy and two-year-old Hal. It was certainly a reunion that was full of hugs and giggles, too! In the video clip, Mila springs from the car, running to embrace her little brother and sister. The three share an emotional group hug before Mila lifts her little brother, carrying him into the house.