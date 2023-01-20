‘Today Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Why She Enforces Strict Screen Time Rules For Her Kids

Jenna Bush Hager has recently shared her views on technology in the home, with her daughter sometimes feeling blue when exposed to screens. On a recent episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the mother-of-three and cohost discussed striking a balance between instilling discipline in her household while still fostering an enjoyable environment for her children. She opened up about setting boundaries for her brood to ensure that everyone lives harmoniously together.

“I think kids have more fun when there are boundaries. I feel like it’s not so fun when they’re ruling the roost when they’re running the show because then it’s out of control,” explained Hoda Kotb. “Everybody wants structure,” Bush Hager agreed. “My kids don’t have electronics during the week. Sometimes they can watch a television show but no — they don’t own electronics, they don’t get it,” she added.

“And the other day, my oldest [Mila] was like, ‘I’m kinda sad — except for on the weekends!'”Bush Hager explained that her nine-year-old daughter Mila and her friends have gotten into texting each other. “I get the text to my phone, which is very irritating and strange, but I also kind of like it because it helps me know what is happening.” Bush Hager then admitted that Mila said she was ‘feeling sad and I don’t know why.'”

“Turns out she had the stomach bug, so that was probably why. But I said, ‘Today you got to use electronics, do you feel like that’s it?’ And she said, ‘Yeah, sometimes I feel sad on the days that I have it. It’s not as fun,'” she explained.

Jenna Bush Hager compared electronics to eating sugar

She then weighed in a bit as a mother. “I think that if you give the boundary — you’re not getting it five days a week, you’re only getting it two days a week. And then when you use it, it’s like eating sugar, if you give it up, and then you eat it, your stomach hurts.” Bush Hager and her husband Henry Hager are the proud parents of three children: Mila, their eldest daughter; Poppy Louise, who is 7 years old; and Hal (Henry Harold), their 3-year-old son.

Mila recently made an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna alongside her mom, where she boldly revealed some juicy details. “One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants!” Mila blurted about Bush Hager. “You changed your pajamas!”

“Thank you, Mila,” a mortified Bush Hager retorted “Thank you so much.” As the eldest of her siblings, this endearing 9-year-old has an abundance of tales to tell about her mom. “Is that the last one?” Kotb teased Mila. “I think Hoda is trying to get the truth bombs out, but no more,” Bush Hager quipped. After a brief pause to consider her story, Mila burst out with excitement: “She never wears underwear! She is not wearing it right now! I saw her change!” Bush Hager cut in saying, “OK, goodbye! Goodbye, I love you!” before Mila was escorted off stage.