‘TODAY Show’s Savannah Guthrie Absent From Show Again Amid Reported ‘Feud’ With Hoda Kotb

For weeks, TODAY Show fans have been following the not-so-subtle tension growing between cohosts, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. So, when the latter cohost was absent from the talk show on Wednesday morning, fans weren’t exactly surprised.

According to The U.S. Sun, the TODAY Show cohosts have been working together “less and less” as their reported behind-the-scenes feud ensues. Guthrie’s absence was noted on Wednesday after the TV star failed to appear in multiple morning broadcasts last week. However, more importantly, TODAY Show fans have noticed that Guthrie is absent far more frequently than her cohost, Hoda Kotb.

Per the outlet, a recent social media post from the TODAY Show featured a photo of Wednesday morning’s cast. The caption read, “Wednesday morning crew.” The photo itself pictured Hoda Kotb as well as other TODAY Show stalwarts like Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Jacob Soboroff. The photo notably did not feature Savannah Guthrie.

Savannah Guthrie’s absence keeps her from becoming involved with any more onscreen drama with Kotb. But it also continues to irk fans. Many have sarcastically wondered whether the morning talk show host plans on working anymore period. Others have slammed the 50-year-old TV personality for her rude behavior toward, basically, everyone on set.

In response to the post-sans-Savannah Guthrie, one fan said, “Does Savannah Guthrie actually work at Today?”

A second fan more pointedly said, “You treat Hoda, Carlson Daly, Craig Melvin, and everyone else on the show like s—t.”

Plenty of other fans have called for the TODAY Show to fire Guthrie. Although, others have called for the program to fire Hoda Kotb as well.

‘TODAY Show’ Fans Have Blasted Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb

Months of feuding have put a sour taste in TODAY Show fans’ mouths, and as a result, many have begun to call for the morning talk show to fire not only Savannah Guthrie but Hoda Kotb as well.

Following Guthrie’s multiple absences over the past few weeks, fans have become irritated by the host’s inconsistency. One fan wrote online, “There is absolutely ZERO consistency with this show.” Others took note as well, responding, “I’m so confused every time I watch it. There’s always a different combination of people.”

While sometimes that method works on TV in order to keep audiences guessing and occupied, the show boasts a pretty regular format. So because each day is different, fans aren’t exactly sure what type of mood they’ll see when they tune in each morning.

In speaking about the feuding cohosts, fans completely tore Guthrie and Kotb to shreds.

“What’s up with the eat s–t looks at [Hoda Kotb] and side-eyes at [Savannah Guthrie]?” one TODAY Show fan asked. Another said of Guthrie specifically, “Stop interrupting people and being rude. You ain’t all that. You need to go.”

