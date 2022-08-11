‘TODAY Show’s Savannah Guthrie Arrives to Show as a ‘Big Ole Mess’ After Oversleeping

What a rough morning! On Thursday (August 11th), “TODAY Show” co-host Savannah Guthrie arrived for her TV show duties with nearly 20 minutes to spare after she admittedly overslept.

Savannah Guthrie took to her Instagram Story to reveal she “overslept big time” and was still in the car at 6:34 a.m., with the “TODAY Show” airing live starting at 7 a.m. Luckily, by 6:40 a.m., she managed to get in for hair and makeup and by 6:45 a.m. she was walking into the studio. “I’m going to make it!” She declared as she sat down next to Craig Melvin.

Noticing Savannah Guthrie’s quick entrance, Melvin stated that her timing was amazing. He later called out the “TODAY Show” co-host’s tardiness after revealed Hoda Kotb was taking the day off. “Savannah Guthrie rolled in about 15 minutes ago,” Melvin claimed. “She overslept! She is normal!”

The “TODAY Show” co-host then said that she arrived without hair or makeup done. “It was a terrifying sight but some miracle workers upstairs rolled me in and I’m very happy to be here,” she explained. Melvin added, “We’re very happy to have you.”

However, Melvin wasn’t quite finished with making fun of Savannah Guthrie for being tardy. He introduced “video proof” of Guthrie walking into work late. “You know what’s crazy about that. That wasn’t even an hour ago. That was 35 minutes ago,” Guthrie admitted. “No hair, no makeup – just a big ole mess. Rolling in hot!”

Fellow “TODAY Show” co-host Steinelle Jones revealed she is asked all at the time about oversleeping while working on the show. She and Savannah Guthrie also both admitted that it doesn’t happen very often.

‘TODAY Show’ Staffers Reportedly Take Sides Amid Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie Alleged Feuding

Meanwhile, rumors are currently going around about how “TODAY Show” co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have been feuding off camera. The fighting is now noticeable when the duo makes appearances together on the show.

However, accepting to The Sun, “TODAY Show” staffers are now picking sides in the ongoing feud. A source told the media outlet that Kotb is considered everyone’s favorite and said she is “so warm and friendly” to all of the staff behind cameras. While they praise Kotb, the staffers didn’t mention anything about Savannah Guthrie.

A source previously told The Sun that Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb can stand each other. “Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willy Geist in Hoda’s role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network. Hoda out maneuvered Savannah and got the spot. ”

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have not addressed whether the rumors are true or not.