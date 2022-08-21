‘TODAY Show’s Savannah Guthrie Hilariously Fires Back at Critic Saying She Looks Old

When it comes to calling TODAY Show host Savannah Guthrie old in your comments, then you better get ready for the smoke. Guthrie decided to have some fun at the moment of a fan’s interesting, and negative, comment. This action all went down in her Instagram Stories.

According to an article from the TODAY Show website, one person in her comments wrote, “You look so old Savannah what happened to you”. Do you think Guthrie was not going to provide a witty comeback to the fan there? Oh, she was ready with the smoke, fans.

At first, she would cross out the person’s Instagram account user name and then write, “I love my fans” just above the negative words. Then, here comes Savannah! She wrote, “I aged!” Yeah, the morning show host is 50 years old. While that might have ended that little online dust-up, back in 2018, Guthrie talked about the aging process in an interview.

“I’m like anyone — when I see a picture where my wrinkles are apparent, I don’t love looking at that, and I’ll try to put the good Instagram filter on there to make it look better,” Guthrie told the TODAY Show back then. “But I’m not going to not put the picture up. I’m 46 years old and I don’t mind looking 46 years old. Sometimes people say, ‘I can see your wrinkles.’ Well, that’s true. I do have some wrinkles. I call them smile lines. They’re from smiles and laughing, and those are the best kind of wrinkles.”

While talking with the outlet back then, Guthrie added that she does her best to not focus on the negative. As in, negative comments. “The good ones make you feel good for a second, but you don’t dwell on them,” she said. “But the ones that are mean … I try to be careful, how much I expose myself to that. I don’t have a thick skin. There certainly is a lot of criticism out there. Fair criticism, I’m open to. But criticism about your looks or hair? If you absorb it too much, it can get to you.” Besides Guthrie, other hosts there include Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb. Weatherman Al Roker also is along for the fun, too. There has been some scuttlebutt about the drama between Kotb and Guthrie. All sorts of rumors have been flying about tension or even a feud between the two hosts. Well, they finally showed up together, on the same TODAY Show, last Monday. Let’s hope that all the dissension and gossip will finally, once and for all, come to an end around these two hosts.