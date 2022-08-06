‘TODAY Show’s Savannah Guthrie Posts Pics From Her ‘Happy Place’ Amid Hoda Kotb Drama

In 2018, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie changed television history, becoming the first female anchor duo to lead the TODAY Show. For years, the pair worked together to “inform, entertain, and inspire” their audience while enjoying a seemingly positive relationship.

Recently, however, their friendship appears to be suffering. Fans have pointed out that not only have the women worked together “less and less” in recent weeks but there seems to be a tension between the two that wasn’t there before.

Savannah Guthrie, in particular, has been absent from the show several times over the summer, including Wednesday’s episode (August 3). The next day, Savannah gushed about spending time with her children at home, leading to speculation about the host’s contentedness with the current environment on the TODAY Show.

“Happiness is… Summer nights,” she wrote in the caption before posting one of the photos to her Instagram stories as well, calling it her “happy place.”

‘TODAY Show’ Host Hoda Kotb Has Emotional Fan Interaction During Savannah Guthrie’s Absence

As two of TIME’s most influential people, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are no strangers to meeting fans inspired by their careers. One fan, however, had such a touching story that it brought Hoda Kotb to tears.

While Savannah Guthrie was spending time at home on Wednesday, Hoda Kotb was meeting this special fan of the TODAY Show. As the hosts stood outside for a segment of the morning show, Craig Melvin searched for a fan named Nolan in the crowd.

Beaming with pride for his TODAY debut, Nolan explained that he’s a junior at Baylor, where he hopes to earn a degree in journalism. “You’re studying journalism? I hear one of the reasons you’re studying journalism is because of someone on here. Is that right?” Craig Melvin asked.

This junior at Baylor is studying journalism — and @hodakotb was his inspiration

“Yes, sir,” Nolan replied. “I wrote into Hoda. Hoda inspired me to become a journalist, and that’s why I’m pursuing my career.”

Nolan wrote to Hoda ten years ago, when he was still a small child. And the response he received from his favorite TV host was so moving that it stuck with him into adulthood. “You were gracious enough to write back,” the fan explained. “And I was struck. I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness! Hoda wrote back’. I was so happy. I was like, ‘Hoda, my favorite!'”

While listening to Nolan’s story, the TODAY Show host couldn’t help but be overcome with emotion, approaching the fan for an embrace. “We’ll keep our eye on you, okay?” she told him. “What a kid. Thank you. That was sweet.”