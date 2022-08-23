‘TODAY Show’s Savannah Guthrie Reveals Reason Behind Recent Absence

Following her recent absence on Monday (August 22nd), TODAY Show co-host Savannah Guthrie reveals the reason behind her not being on the morning show.

In her latest Instagram post, Savannah Guthrie shared some snapshots of her and her kiddos having some fun at a water park before they go back to school. “water park joy! —> water park exhaustion 🤩” she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, fellow TODAY Show co-host Jenna Bush Hager commented on the post by asking Savannah Guthrie which waterpark she’s at. “Where is this magical place? I thought we only water-parked together. LOLO.”

Fans previously wondered where Savannah Guthrie was at the start of the week. The Sun previously reported that the TODAY Show co-host went on a mini vacation over the weekend with her family. This is obviously why she was absent. However, there’s also been some growing concerns about why Guthrie has been missing from the show lately.

While speaking to Hello! Magazine recently, Craig Melvin spoke about his time on the TODAY Show. This included what it is like to work with Savannah Guthrie and other co-hosts. “Her sense of humor is high brow,” Melvin said about Guthrie. “She’s quite bright so her humor is quite bright too. She’s very, very funny.”

Melvin also talked about long-time co-host Al Roker. “Al is so funny. He’s also so quick-witted. Some of it is born from his encyclopedic knowledge of everything. He’s wit smart. That’s also because he’s been around longer. He knows more because he’s seen and experienced more. He’s as kind as he is funny.”

‘TODAY Show’ Co-Host Savannah Guthrie Admits She Doesn’t What ‘Balance’ Is

During an interview with Good Housekeeping earlier this year, Savannah Guthrie spoke about how she manages to juggle her work and home life.

“I don’t know what balance is,” Savannah Guthrie admitted. “Sometimes you’re out of whack – and sometimes you have a good day. I don’t even think in those terms. My family is my priority – it’s not even a close call – but I have a job that I just love. And so I try to do both to the best of my ability.”

As she spoke about the key parenting takeaway in her life, Savannah Guthrie revealed her ambitions for her children. “I want my kids, particularly my little girl, to have a positive body image. I say all the right words, but I’m not sure that’s what she sees every day.”

Savannah Guthrie further explained that body images really make others look hard at themselves. “There’s nothing I care more about than for her to grow feeling confident and strong and just loving herself. And so for me… I said to myself, ‘Well, you’d better straighten this out right now, you better get your head on straight, because this little girl is watching you.’”

