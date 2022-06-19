Todd, Julie Chrisley Break Silence on ‘Heartbreaking’ Tax Fraud Verdict

In the wake of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s recent conviction for tax fraud, the couple is finally speaking out about the charges.

Earlier this month, a judge found the reality TV couple guilty on multiple counts of white-collar crimes. Recently, during an episode of their “Chrisley Confessions” podcast, they opened up about the recent verdict that could put them behind bars for years.

During the episode, the duo called the whole ordeal a “heartbreaking” situation. However, they refrained from getting into the specifics of the case. Yet, they did mention what’s been on their fan’s minds during the show.

“I know all of you guys are wanting to know every detail that is going on in our lives, and I have to ask that you respect that we’re not allowed to talk about it at the present time,” Todd began, adding that, “there will come a time” when he can get into the details.

However, he opened up about how he and his family have been doing since the judge ruled.

“We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now but we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker,” Todd added.

His wife, Julie, then revealed that she’s gracious for the support they’ve received since the verdict, telling fans that they’re still “alive and kicking.”

In addition, Todd also commented on that support and noted that fans have been sending messages and gifts. Yet, he encouraged them not to drive many miles to show their support. He also said that while he appreciates the gifts, they’re “unnecessary.”

Chrisley children set to run projects if couple goes behind bars

During the show, the pair also chatted about how this situation has impacted their children. The two are parents to three kids, Grayson, 16, Savannah, 24, and Chase, 26. Speaking of Savannah, she recently broke her silence on the case, along with her stepsister, Lindsie.

Todd also has two children from his previous marriage, Kyle, 30, and Lindsie, 32. Todd also spoke candidly about how there have been “a lot of tears, a lot of heartache, a lot of sorrow, a lot of trying to understand how this is where we are right now. But we are here.”

As Todd and Julie await sentencing, the future of their projects and reality TV series seems to be up in the air. However, fans won’t have to fret about their podcast.

According to Todd, he and Julie will continue to record new episodes “as long as we get to do it.” Their children, Chase and Savannah, will take over for them when it’s no longer an option. He added that the children will soon be “the ones that can fill you in on everything that’s going on in our lives at that point.”