Tom Bergeron and New ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cohost Alfonso Ribeiro Share Heartfelt Exchange

The beloved dancing competition TV series announced some big news this week. Dancing With the Stars is officially finding a new home on streaming with Disney+ airing its upcoming season. But that’s not the only change in store for fans. Tyra Banks will receive a new co-host in the form of season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro.

So far fan reaction to the news has been extremely positive. Even from former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron. The former host took to Instagram to wish his friend congratulations on his new hosting duties.

“Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one. Congratulations, buddy!” Bergeron captioned in his post.

Ribiero took note of his friend’s post and left a comment that lead to an endearing exchange between them. “I just hope I can make you proud,” Ribiero wrote. To which Bergeron responded, “I have no doubt.”

Bergeron hosted the show in 2014 when the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star took home the Mirrorball Trophy alongside his dancing partner, Witney Carson. Carson is also thrilled that Ribiero is coming back to the ballroom and posted a congratulatory message to Ribiero as well.

“Can’t think of a more perfect fit to host @dancingwiththestars than my brother/uncle (I say uncle because he’s twice my age) @therealalfonsoribeiro,” Carson wrote. “How grateful I am to have your friendship all these years and to have these monumental memories together.. I was just a baby, at 18 years old when I got you as a partner and you made my dreams reality! I cannot wait to hopefully be on that stage with you once again, and watch you light it up.”

Ribeiro is Just As Excited As Fans

After the news broke about Ribeiro, he got the chance to speak with People Magazine about the opportunity to become a full-time co-host. He said he’s “super excited” about the chance to work with co-host Tyra Banks and to be a part of the family behind the scenes at Dancing With the Stars.

“My goal is to bring back a sense of the happy and the fun, and the family atmosphere, that this show has always felt like for me,” Ribeiro said. “I want to become friends with all of the contestants this year, and allow myself to kind of be able to really just sit and talk with them. And after their dance, I want to get honest, and true feelings from them and make people laugh and make people smile again. I feel like sometimes it gets a little serious and while it needs to be that also, it also needs to be light and fun and cheery.”