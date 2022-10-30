Tom Hanks Makes Surprise ‘Saturday Night Live’ Appearance as David S. Pumpkins

It was a Halloween gift for Saturday Night Live viewers as Tom Hanks popped up on the show this week as David S. Pumpkins. This is one of the most beloved and iconic characters that appear on the show. But Hanks’ character has been really making tracks as a viral sensation. Pumpkins made his first appearance in a 2016 Halloween sketch on the show, according to the New York Post.

Pumpkins’ outfit is made up of black and orange colors along with dancing skeletons. Fans have come up with an interesting name for the character. Ready? He’s known as the “King of Halloween.” The fans watching Saturday Night Live this week happened to see a haunted elevator. This is where Pumpkins first gets introduced along with Kenan Thompson and show musical guest Jack Harlow. Thompson explains that riders on the elevator will be seeing “horrors from the silver screen.”

‘Saturday Night Live’ Showed Off Numerous Different Characters

Elevator riders encountered such Halloween ghoulies as Michael Myers, Pennywise, and Annabelle. They show up before Pumpkins shows up. “I’m going to scare you stupid,” Hanks said and he happens to bust out some moves alongside his faithful skeletons. Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan played those roles. Pumpkins put an end to his routine with his now-famous catchphrase: “Any questions?”

Harlow said in the skit, “I was kind of feeling David Pumpkins, nice change of pace.” Pumpkins continued to reach further levels of absurdity through the Halloween-themed segment. But there was one final scare to come. Well, that’s one way to make your appearance an amazing one on Saturday Night Live.

But Hanks’ fans might also want him to do a sequel to Forrest Gump. It is one of Hanks’ iconic movies and that beloved lead character is still remembered by millions of people. Was there an effort to make Forrest Gump 2? Yes, there was some talk. But Hanks offered up some insight into how the talks really happened on a recent podcast titled Happy Sad Confused.

“I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another Forrest Gump that lasted all of 40 minutes,” Hanks said. “And then we never…we said, ‘Guys, come on.'” That sequel just did not happen for Hanks and Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis. Hanks is not one to do sequels to his movies too much. Why? Because sometimes the idea around doing another movie with a fabled character does not pan out at all. Still, it would be cool to see Forrest appear on our movie screens one more time. There’s bound to be another storyline that could be fleshed out.