‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jon Hamm to Officially Lead Season 5 of ‘Fargo’

Top Gun: Maverick star Jon Hamm has a new project in the works. The actor will be starring in the upcoming season of FX’s crime drama, Fargo.

According to TV Line, the series has yet to release many details about the Grammy winner’s part in the story, nor has it shared the plot of season 5. However, we do know that Hamm will play a character named Roy. We also know that he’ll be joining Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh on screen. Temple will be playing a woman named Dot and Leigh will be starring as Lorraine. And like Hamm, we know nothing about how they’ll fit into the story.

Fargo has released a one-sentence teaser in the form of an official logline, though. As it reads, “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

Jon Hamm’s New Project is Based On the 1996 Oscar-Winning Classic by the Same Name

The series is a spinoff of the 1996 Oscar-winning film by the same name. The movie was written and directed by the famed Coen brothers and stars William H. Macy, Frances McDormand, and Steve Buscemi. And it follows a pregnant Minnesota police chief who tries to bust a violent crime spree taking place in her usually safe and quiet town.

Original writers Joel and Ethan Coen serve as executive producers for the Fargo series. But they handed the official showrunner duties to Noah Hawley.

The TV adaptation is an anthology series, which means each season brings in a new set of characters, a different storyline, and a new era. Hamm’s story will take place in 2019, which is the most modern season yet. In the past, we’ve seen ensemble casts live in years ranging from 1950 to 2010.

Just like the upcoming tale, each year of Fargo has signed on an A-List cast. Previous seasons starred actors such as Billy Bob Thornton, Kirsten Dunst, and Ted Danson. It has also brought in Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Rock, and Jason Schwarzman.

The series has been one of FX’s top-rated series since its debut eight years ago. During its run, it’s brought in six Primetime Emmys and a handful of other prestigious awards, which earned it a renewal this February.

The previous season hit some COVID-related delays that pushed its release. And subsequentially, it’s taken some time for season 5 to begin production. As it stands, it’s been nearly two years since we’ve seen a new episode of Fargo. And there is no news on when the new story will hit TV.