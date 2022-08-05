Trevor Noah Unleashes on Brittney Griner’s Russian Prison Sentence: ‘Get the F–k Out of Here’

Making headlines all over the world, WNBA star Brittney Griner received her sentencing after she was caught with less than 1 gram of cannabis oil in a vape cartridge. Taken into custody, the situation grew dire as the basketball player faced up to 10 years in prison for supposedly smuggling drugs into Russia. After pleading guilty and with a team of lawyers at her side, a Russian judge handed down a whopping 9-year sentence to Griner. Stunned, like many, the internet erupted with comments and criticism. It didn’t stop there either as the host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah chastised the entire Russian government and mocked President Vladimir Putin.

Not mixing words, Trevor Noah lashed out at the ruling on The Daily Show, suggesting that the Russian government saw Griner as nothing more than a pawn for political leverage. “We all know Russia doesn’t care about what Brittney Griner did. This is the same country that’s breaking every human rights law on the planet, but they’re like, ‘That woman has vape cartridge. She’s real criminal.’ Get the f*** out of here, man!”

Trying to stay optimistic about Brittney Griner, Trevor Noah explained that now sentencing is over, the Biden administration and Russian government can start negotiations. “Yeah, it seems like they win, but don’t forget, that person now has to live in Russia. Yeah, yeah. They’ll get there and be like, ‘This whole country is prison. I miss food in Alcatraz, no!'”

Phoenix Mercury Honors Brittney Griner

Playing for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner’s teammates honored her at the star center when they held a 42-second moment of silence for their friend. Not just her teammates, but the opposing team also linked arms with the players, showing support to bring Griner home safely. The entire arena even chanted, “Bring her home!”.

The Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun stood in solidarity for 42 seconds following Brittney Griner's sentencing 🧡 pic.twitter.com/kVVJPpubXq — ESPN (@espn) August 4, 2022

White House Responds To Ruling

As for the White House, President Joe Biden condemned the ruling as nothing more than “unacceptable”. “Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible.”

According to reports, the U.S. offered a proposed swap using convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner. Russia responded by wanting the Biden administration to add a former spy and convicted murderer Vadim Krasikov to the list. Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby warned, “It’s a bad faith attempt to avoid a very serious offer and proposal that the United States has put forward and we urge Russia to take that offer seriously.”