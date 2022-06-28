‘True Detective’ Casts Professional Boxer to Join Jodie Foster in Season 4 of HBO Series

We now know the actor who will star opposite Jodie Foster in the new season of HBO’s “True Detective.” According to reports, actor, professional boxer, and Indigenous rights advocate Kali Reis will take the role. With both leads set, HBO has given Season 4 of the crime thriller series the official green light.

Reis entered Hollywood when she made her acting debut in the indie movie Catch the Fair One. She also worked alongside the director Josef Kubota Wladyka in the film’s production.

After its release, her performance earned her a special Jury Mention for Best Actress at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. There, the film won the Audience Award and the 2022 Indie Spirit Award nomination for Best Female Lead. In addition, it also got the attention of True Detective producers.

“True Detective” showrunners pegged Reis for the co-lead opposite Foster several weeks ago. However, it took some time to finalize the deal as insurance and other issues had to be worked out. Additionally, producers also had to work around Reis’ boxing career. However, she has no upcoming fights scheduled at this time.

The new season of “True Detective,” from writer/director/showrunner Issa López, will follow the two as the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska. When six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace, the two detectives try to solve the case.

Detectives Liz Danvers, played by Foster, and Evangeline Navarro, played by Reis, will have to face the darkness they carry in themselves. The characters must dig into the truths buried underneath the frozen terrain.

Two familiar faces set to act as EPs in new season of ‘True Detective’

In addition, López and Foster also serve as executive producers alongside Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak through Pastel.

Alan Page Arriaga is a writer/executive producer. Season 1’s stars, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson also act as executive producers. The new season will be filmed in Iceland.

“We are tremendously excited to return to the “True Detective” franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her ‘Night Country’ installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Programming.

Reis is also boxing’s first Indigenous American female world champion. She made her TV debut on HBO in 2018 when the network aired its HBO Boxing franchise.

As for her TV career, she recently finished taping principal photography on her second movie, Black Flies, alongside Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan.

Outside of boxing and acting, Reis is also a motivational speaker. She is also a vocal supporter of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls movement. In her spare time, she teaches young Native women how to fight against those who are targeting the group.