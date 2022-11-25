‘Tulsa King’s Sylvester Stallone Reveals Major Concerns He Had About His Reality Show

Sylvester Stallone is stepping into the world of reality TV now that his hectic schedule with the new Paramount + series Tulsa King has slowed down. But he admits that he didn’t take the concept lightly.

The 76-year-old Oscar nominee has opened his home to camera crews. And in the coming months, we will get a glimpse into his private life with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and their daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet.

When producers first approached Stallone with the project, he wasn’t on board. He believed that having people peek around his home would be embarrassing. But he finally came around to the idea when he realized the series would give his kids a chance “to explore their lives.”

Sylvester Stallone also wanted to prove that he and his family are normal people, just like the viewers. So while the series feels like “uncharted waters,” it gives him a chance to show off his “human” side.

“I want to get real with my daughters,” he told ET! “I actually want to have footage of that.”

Sylvester Stallone Hopes His Reality Show Takes After ‘The Osbournes’

The actor admitted that, as a kid, he loved seeing stars do mundane things. So, it only makes sense that he’d give his fans the opportunity to watch him do the same.

“Growing up, I would love to have seen stars like Brando at home making eggs and goofing around. That’s interesting,” he shared. “They’re actually human. They don’t walk around with sunglasses and people putting makeup on all day and learning lines. They really do silly, repetitive, goofy things that we all do in life. That kind of thing.”

While the reality show has yet to earn a name or tagline, Stallone hopes it reflects The Osbournes by showing an honest look into his life instead of pushing the obviously scripted content that most similar series show.

“I think the first one that really hit it right was Ozzy Osbourne. He just didn’t care. ‘My dog craps on the floor, I’m not some superstar,’” he mused.

Sylvester Stallone didn’t give any further teasers about the project, but he was willing to share what his days actually look like.

As he shared, he likes to start every morning with an exercise routine that gives him his Rocky physique. And he does it because his mind needs to escape the constant chatter of life.

“I think everyone should afford themselves an hour in the morning before the madness starts,” he said. “I’ll start off with stretching, and then I’ll go and do a few odd exercises that you normally don’t work out, like lower back and forearms. Something that’s not too strenuous, but it’s a unique muscle that no one ever works on.”