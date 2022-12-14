‘Twitch’, Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ, Dead at 40 by Suicide: Fans Crushed, Pay Tribute

People online today are mourning the death of popular DJ for Ellen DeGeneres’ day-time talk show, Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss.

He was found dead by local authorities on Wednesday, and his death was reported to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

TMZ.com broke the news about the tragic passing on Wednesday morning.

Allison Holker, Twitch’s wife, contacted police after she realized her husband left home but without a car. Police then responded to a call from a Los Angeles-area hotel, where they found the deceased DJ.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt.”

Scores of fans and celebrities such as Katie Couric, Maren Morris, DJ Pauly D, and Alyssa Milano all posted touching tributes to the star. First, Katie Couric wrote “So so sad,” and reposted People‘s story on his death.

Then, Paul Fieg, renowned television producer, also posted a touching commemorative tweet to Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss. He wrote: “Absolutely devastated by this news. Stephen was such a wonderful loving soul, filled with joy and positive energy. I worked with him several times and he was nothing but amazing. I don’t know what demons he was dealing with but my heart goes out to Alison.”

Fans, Celebrities, and Friends React to Tragic Death of Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss

“Damn this is sad news. Sending prayers to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s family and friends,” DJ Pauly D wrote in a tweet, before following it up with: “RIP TWITCH.”

Country artist Mickey Guyton reminded all followers that “You just never truly know what anyone is going thru.” She also reminded people to “Check on your loved ones. Always be good to people.” She concluded her tweet by writing: “Man this one hurts.”

Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss—stylized as ‘tWitch’—began performing as Ellen’s DJ back in 2014, when he made his first appearance on the talk show. Not only a DJ, Twitch was known as an incredibly gifted dancer. Twitch finished as the runner-up on the 2008 season of So You Think You Can Dance. He also was known for appearing in multiple movies: Twitch can be seen in the Step Up franchise, as well as the popular sequel Magic Mike XXL.

He is survived by his wife Allison Holker, who he was married to for nine years. Twitch is also survived by his three children: Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.