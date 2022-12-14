‘Twitch’, Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ, Dead at 40 by Suicide

Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss, the popular DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres day-time talk show, was found dead, Wednesday. Police believe he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

TMZ.com was the first to break the news about the popular DJ and dancer. He was 40.

According to police, Twitch’s wife, Allison Holker, contacted police after she realized her husband left home without his car. Police then responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles-area hotel. That’s where police discovered Boss, who reportedly fired the shot him.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt.

She added: “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory,” her statement continued. “We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

This was his final Instagram post from two days ago:

Twitch Got His Start on Reality Dance Competition

Twitch Boss received his network start in 2008, when he competed on the reality show So You Think You Can Dance. He finished second in season four. Fans loved his dance moves and charm. He even returned an an all-star and was a judge earlier this year.

However, fans might’ve spotted him before SYTYCD. He also competed on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project. And he finished second on Star Search.

He became Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ in 2014. The talk show was intended to be happy and upbeat. After DeGeneres would open the show with her monologue, Twitch would switch to some fun dance music. She’d dance. And sometimes Twitch would as well. It put audiences in the best sort of mood for a fun hour of entertainment.

His wife also competed on SYTYCD, with Twitch returning as a judge. The couple had three children — Weslie, Maddox and Zaia. The two, who created dance videos during the pandemic, recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.