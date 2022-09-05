Two and a Half Men’ Fans Think Angus T Jones’ Time on the Show Was as Bad as He Claims

It’s been a decade since former child star Angus T Jones has come out to diss Two and a Half Men—the TV show that made him rich and famous. But fans and just now taking his comments seriously.

Jones was one of the brightest stars in Hollywood when he played Jake Harper, son of morally ambiguous chiropractor Alan, and nephew of womanizing songwriter Alan. But in 2012, he came out against the series, despite still starring in it. And he earned a lot of criticism in the process.

In an interview with TheForerunner777, a Christian organization, the actor shared his testimony. And during, he told people to turn off his hit show.

“If you watch Two and a Half Men, please stop watching Two and a Half Men,” he said. ” I’m on Two and a Half Men and I don’t want to be on it. Please stop watching it and filling your head with filth.”

“People say it’s just entertainment,” he continued. “Do some research on the effects of television and your brain, and I promise you you’ll have a decision to make when it comes to television, especially with what you watch.”

Originally, fans couldn’t understand why or how he’d say such things about his own employer, and they viciously called him out for it. Jones had grown up on the set, and he was showing no signs of walking away. The series also made him a millionaire. And at the time of the testimony, he was making $350,000 an episode, according to Hollywood Reporter.

The attention didn’t give the actor much favor in the industry either. After spending three more years with the award-winning series, he went on to star in one episode of Horace and Pete. And then he disappeared from the screen forever.

‘Two and a Half Men’ Fans Think the Set Was Filled With Drama

In 2020, the topic resurfaced on Reddit when a fan asked why he denounced Two and a Half Men when it was “totally PG.” And surprisingly, several people came to his defense claiming that there is more than meets the eye when it comes to the film industry.

“We only see what was left for the 23 minutes of show that aired,” one user commented. “We didn’t see who was doing drugs…We didn’t see who was coming to work late or drunk…He’s become an adult, and he has strong opinions. He spent a lot of time on that set, so that set will be the subject of a lot of his opinions.”

A few more users added stories about Hollywood sets that made people wonder. According to them, they knew others who worked on series. And the cast and crew had no issues openly using drugs and alcohol. Nor did they care about inappropriate relationships between bosses and subordinates. So perhaps people should be more open to Jones’ story and understand that he took the career before he was old enough to understand the consequences.

“He was a child when he was working. It was also a job, not an expression of his morals or life desires,” one person added.

Jones did go on to apologize for his words. But he’s opted to stay away from acting nonetheless. After a few failed projects in fiction and music, Jones has seemingly retired altogether. And according to the Gazette Review, that was made possible by his Two and a Half Men salary, which has brought his current net worth to about $20 million.