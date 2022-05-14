USA Orders Outdoors Competition Series Led by Bobby Bones, ‘Deadliest Catch’ Producers

Earlier this week, the USA Network reportedly orders two new outdoor competition series that will be led by now-former “American Idol” mentor Bobby Bones and “Deadliest Catch” producers.

According to Deadline, the new series, “Snake in the Grass” is hosted by Bobby Bones. It is described as a social experiment that will feature four strangers. They are dropped into the wild for a chance to win $100,000. However, in order to win, the team must figure out which one of them is the Snake. This character is described as a saboteur. They are secretly undermining the group as they make their way through the wilderness.

Meanwhile, Deadline reveals the show by the producers of “Deadliest Catch” is called “The Chain: Alaska,” which is an outdoor competition series. It will feature adventure races and survival experts who clash in “high-stake” challenges. This is all while also navigating through the most remote islands on the planet. The show’s teams will battle through every element Mother Nature has as well as each other. The prize in this show is $500,000. Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, and Ernie Avila are serving as executive producers. Daniel Soiseth will serve as the show’s executive producer and showrunner.

The premiere dates for the shows from Bobby Bones and the “Deadliest Catch” producers have not been revealed at this time.

Bobby Bones Reveals Why He Didn’t Return for the 20th Season of ‘American Idol’

Earlier this year, Bobby Bones announced why he wasn’t going to be making an appearance on “American Idol” for the competition series’ 20th season.

“Some of you noticed I’m not in the ‘Idol’ promos this season,” Bobby Bones wrote in an Instagram Story post. “My contract [with] my new network won’t let me do another show right now. Love ‘Idol,’ btw. Was a great four years.”

Closer Weekly revealed that Bobby Bones was in Costa Rica filming a new series at the time of the social media post. “The network hasn’t even announced the show yet,” Bones revealed. “So, I’m going to chill for a bit. But it’s a really good show.”

The media outlet also reported that Bobby Bones began working on “American Idol” when it was revived on ABC in 2018. He was a guest mentor during the show’s 16th season before he was eventually promoted to a full-time mentor for the three seasons that followed.

While speaking about “American Idol” in February 2021, Bobby Bones told TV Insider, “I don’t see ‘Idol’ as [a job in which] I come in for an hour, leave, and collect a paycheck. I’m really close to a lot of [contestants]. I took Walker Burroughs out on tour. Emma Cline – I thought she was so good in Hawaii. I felt bad she got cut so early. She plays in my band and opened for me for a while. Gabby Barrett is killing it. We’re still close.”