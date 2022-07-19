‘Walker’ Celebrates Star Jared Padalecki’s Birthday

Happy birthday, Jared Padalecki! The “Supernatural” alum and “Walker” star is celebrating his 40th birthday today (July 19th).

In a sweet social media post, the “Walker” cast and crew wished Jared Padalecki a special day. “Happy Birthday to our favorite Texas Ranger,” the post reads.

The TV actor’s fans also shared their well wishes on the star’s birthday “Best day ever! Happy birthday, Jared!” one fan wrote. Another added, “Happy 40th birthday Jared have fab day. ”

Jared Padalecki is currently filming the third season of his hit series “Walker.” The show first premiered in January 2021. The show follows a widowed father who returns to Austin after one year and attempted to reconnect with his children. However, he has to navigate clashes with his family and find common ground with his new partner. All this while growing increasingly suspicious of his wife’s death. The third season of “Walker” will premiere on October 6th.

‘Walker’ Star Jared Padalecki Admits He Is ‘Still Grieving’ His Former Series ‘Supernatural’

While speaking to Collider, “Walker” star Jared Padalecki admitted that he was still grieving about his former series “Supernatural.”

“It was 15 and a half years,” Jared Padalecki stated about “Supernatural’s” TV run. “I met my wife on the show. I met my dear friend, and many dear friends.”

Jared Padalecki also said that he enjoyed his character, Sam Winchester. “So, I’m still grieving that process. We’ve developed ‘Walker’ over the last two years, so I’ve had a chance to get to know the character and the show and figure out who this guy is and what the show is gonna be about. It’s been interesting.”

However, Jared Padalecki said that “Supernatural” was very much a huge part of his life. “There’s no real way to calculate it, and I don’t think I’ll ever really grasp that or make sense of it. But I love, love, love the show I’m doing now. I love the character, I love the cast, I love our crew, and I love the stories we are setting out to tell.”

Meanwhile, Jared Padalecki says he hopes that his character Cordell Walker feels different than Sam Winchester. “I’ve worked really hard to try to make sure that they’re different people. And I think Anna [Fricke] and her team have done a tremendous job and I’m really excited to explore this new world.”

In regards to how “Walker” has a different dynamic from “Supernatural,” Jared Padalecki added, “It’s like apples and oranges. I’ve been on TV before ‘Walker,’ for over 20 years. I’ve done almost 400 episodes of television and I had never played a father. So, to play a father and a widower, and to be a little brother and a law enforcement agent, it’s so many new horizons for me.”