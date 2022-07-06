‘Walker’s Fall Premiere Date Revealed at The CW

Throughout the 90s, there were numerous shows thrilling viewers at home. But none compared to Walker Texas Ranger. First released in September of 1993, Walker Texas Ranger not only captivated audiences but garnered rave reviews for CBS. Officially ending in May of 2001, the show solidified Chuck Norris as more than a roadhouse-kicking ranger, but a symbol of justice. With the show being a success, on January 21, 2021, CW revealed a reimagining of the hit show with Jared Padalecki starring as Cordell Walker. With two seasons already done and a growing fanbase, the CW recently announced the premiere of its third season.

Saving the best for last, the CW is the final network to release their lineup for the Fall 2022 season. With summer halfway over, networks like Fox, NBC, CBS, and ABC already released their lineup, hoping to get viewers excited. But over at CW, it was quiet until this week when they showcased a plethora of entertainment including DC’s Stargirl, Professionals, and the highly anticipated Walker.

Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki Hit Show Returns In October

For those who might not know about the hit show, Walker follows Cordell, played by Jared Padalecki, as he returns home after being an undercover cop. While struggling with being a widowed father, Walker also juggles family life, a new partner, and the mysterious circumstances around his wife’s death.

The season premiere airs on Thursday, October 6th at 8:00 p.m.

New Spin-Off Series Walker Independence Set For Fall Season

As mentioned above, the show’s success for CW has led to more than a third season. A spin-off prequel, Walker Independence, is set to premiere during the same Fall season. The show takes place in the 1800s. Following episode one of Walker at 8:00 p.m., Walker Independence will air its pilot episode at 9:00 p.m. According to TV Insider, “an affluent Bostonian travels to Independence, Texas, to uncover the truth about her husband’s killer.”

For lead actor Jared Padalecki, this isn’t his first time starring in a hit show. Back in 2005, he graced television screens across America as Sam Winchester in Supernatural. Running for 15 years with 15 seasons and 327 episodes, Supernatural made Padalecki a top talent at CW. And with Walker on its third season, it seems the success behind Padalecki continues to blossom.