‘Walker Independence’ Star Gabriela Quezada Promoted to Series Regular Ahead of Premiere

With the new CW series “Walker Independence” set to premiere later this year, Gabriela Quezada is now a regular on the upcoming TV series.

According to Deadline, Quezada initially has a recurring role on “Walker Independence” before becoming a regular. She will be starring in the series alongside Matt Barr and Katherine McNamara. The series follows a Bostonian named Abby Walker. Her husband died while they were on their trek out west. She eventually crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a “lovable rogue” in the logline.

Abby and Hoyt end up in Independence, Texas. where they come in contact with “diverse and eclectic” citizens. All of which are looking for a place to hide from their pasts. Deadline further reports that Quezada plays the role of “Walker Independence” character, Lucia Reyes. She is both the daughter of a rancher and a girlfriend of an outlaw. Prior to joining the new series, Quezada made appearances on “9-1-1,” “Schooled,” and “The Goldbergs.”

Along with Quezada, Barr, and McNamara, other series regulars are Philemon Chambers, Lawrence Kao, Greg Hovanessian, and Justin Johnson Cortez. The writers-executive producers are Seamus Fahey and Anna Fricke. Executive producers include Jared Padalecki, Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Laura Terry. And director-executive producer Larry Teng. There is no premiere date for the show yet. However, it seems the network will be airing the series in the fall.

‘Walker Independence’ Stars Describe the New Series As Being Not a Typical ‘Mama’s Western’

During a recent interview with TV Insider, “Walker Independence” stars reveal that the upcoming series is nothing like a typical mama western.

“It’s not the western you’re expecting,” the “Walker Independence” castmate, Katherine McNamara shares. “Every character is not what they seem on the surface. It has the feel and the nostalgia of a western, but it’s a very modern story with characters that are going through real things that are so fascinating.”

Philemon Chambers also said that “Walker Independence” rewrites narratives that western shows use very so often. McNamara noted that viewers will quickly learn that the new series sets itself apart from the western genre due to its diverse cast.

Katie Findlay, another “Walker Independence” castmate, further explained that the frontier was “deeply diverse and queer” and all kinds of things. “You don’t often get to see that because history is written by white guys. It’s really nice to be in a cast that represents more of the reality of the landscape of a time where so many people were coming together and struggling to survive.”

McNamara wonton to add that the cast is a little bit country and a little bit rock ’n’ roll. “And it’s like Katie said, it’s ultimately a story about people coming together and surviving in the best and worst of circumstances.”