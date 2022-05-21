‘Walker: Independence’ Star Katherine McNamara Says It’s ‘Not the Western You’re Expecting’

The great Western genre has been making a resurgence in recent years. And the CW will soon bring one of the newest additions to the screen with Walker: Independence, but according to star Katherine McNamara, the show will break the mold of the others in its class by bringing fans exactly what they don’t expect.

“[It’s] not your mama’s western,” she and the rest of the cast told TVLine.

The TV series serves as the prequel to Jared Padalecki’s Walker, which is also a Western of sorts. In it, the families of the current day characters make a journey West for their own unique reasons. McNamara’s character, Abby, starts the trip with her husband. But after he’s murdered along the way, she is forced to make new plans.

As the new widow grieves her loss, she meets a band of misfits who eventually help her seek revenge on the man who killed her groom. And as the story plays out, we learn that each and every person has a complicated backstory.

“It’s not the western you’re expecting,” explained McNamara. “Every character is not what they seem on the surface. It has the feel and the nostalgia of a western, but it’s a very modern story with characters that are going through real things that are so fascinating.”

Katherine McNamara’s ‘Walker: Independence’ Debuts This Fall on the CW

The actress was quick to offer a few spoilers during her chat, including the identity of the person who takes her fictional lover’s life. The criminal happens to be the sheriff of Independence, Texas—yes, the same city that Cordell polices in the present day. And he committed the crime so he could take the job that her husband was meant to fill.

Katherine McNamara’s Abby happens to be the great-great-great-great grandma of Cordell Walker. And while looking for someone to help her search for retribution, she enlists the help of one Hoyt Rawlins. If you watch the current series, you’ll recognize that name as Cordell’s best friend. In the prequel, Hoyt is, of course, his distant relative. And, the actor, Matt Barr, is also the same.

As Barr told TVLine, the two Hoyts have the “same DNA, same core.” However, the old-school version is a bit more “dangerous” than Cordell’s friend. But despite his bad-boy reputation, he’ll help Abby make a home and life for herself in the Wild West.

“We’re a little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n roll,” McNamara added. “And … it’s ultimately a story about people coming together and surviving in the best and worst of circumstances.”

Walker: Independence won’t debut until this fall when it hits The CW’s 9/8c Thursday timeslot. But if you want a preview of what’s to come, you can watch the first official promo here.