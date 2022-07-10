‘Walker: Independence’ Stars Open Up About Their ‘Fresh’ Take on the Old Western

Walker: Independence won’t be just another “beige Western covered in dust,” at least, not when it comes to the costume designs. But after watching the original series, we assume the plot will have a fresh take as well.

In the CW TV show, creator Jared Padalecki will take us back to characters of Texas past that are long connected to the people in his current series, Walker. The story will follow Abby Walker, a wealthy Boston native who becomes a widow by murder while on a train ride out west.

After she ends up in a town called Independence. And she makes it her life goal to get vengeance on the people responsible for her husband’s death. Meanwhile, she meets a band of eclectic residents who turn out to be her friends, foes, or enemies in disguise.

Because of Walker’s ongoing popularity and the current resurgence of the Western drama, the spinoff has become one of the most anticipated ahead of this fall’s premieres. And everyone involved is determined to deliver a quality time-period drama. That means that they have extra details to hone in on, including the wardrobe.

But while speaking to TVLine, lead star Katherine McNamara promised that the costume designers have created the perfect look for their old-west pioneers. It’s mostly true to the era, but not quite as stuffy. And it will make all the actors light up the screen.

“We’re not a subdued, beige Western covered in dust,” she said. “We are covered in dust. But it’s so vibrant, and the world feels so rich.”

‘Walker: Independence’ Brings Vivid Colors into its Wardrobe

To develop the Walker: Independence style, the series took inspiration from director Baz Luhrman, who famously brought intense hues into Australia and Moulin Rouge. But the clothing is still generally the same that people wore in the 1880s, which McNamara will attest to.

“I’m definitely in a 20-pound dress and a corset!” she laughed.

And apparently, those dresses are just as uncomfortable as they look in the old-thyme pictures. As the actress’s co-star Katie Findlay chimed, the style has a “fantastic” look. However, she has major sympathy for the people of the past who actually lived their lives wearing the clothes.

“I don’t understand how every woman between 1800 and 1900 wasn’t a serial killer,” she shared. “It feels like being in a moving circus tent with things trying to take your organs out of you…. I feel like a rock star, but also like I want to die at all times!”