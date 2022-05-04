‘Walker’ Star Jared Padelecki’s Brutal Car Crash Details Revealed

Authorities released the details on the car crash that left Jared Padelecki out of commission for a Supernatural event last month. And his former TV co-star Jensen Ackles was right—he truly is “lucky to be alive.”

According to a report by the Texas Department of Transportation obtained by TMZ, the Walker star was a passenger in a Tesla that jumped over a concrete divider while attempting to turn left. After going airborne, the car slammed head-first into a steel utility pole.

Police concluded that the person driving the car, Jared’s cousin, Jeremy Padelecki, was speeding at the time. Responding officers gave Jeremy a speeding ticket but no other citations or fines.

Jared Padalecki was one of four people inside the vehicle during the crash. While there is little information about the passengers’ conditions, TMZ writes that Jeremy was the person most seriously injured.

Jensen Ackles Announces That Jared Padelecki Was Involved in Brutal Car Crash

Jensen Ackles announced the news on April 24th after Padelecki failed to show for an annual Supernatural fan event.

“I don’t know if you guys know what’s going on,” Ackles said to fans, per The U.S. Sun. “He was in a very bad car accident. He’s lucky to be alive and not only that, he’s home recovering. The fact that he’s not in the hospital right now is blowing my mind.”

39-year-old Padelecki told fans in a Twitter post three days prior that he wouldn’t be at the event. However, he didn’t share why. But he gave Ackles the go-ahead to share the news on stage.

Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y’all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can’t wait to see y’all again. 🙏❤️ — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) April 21, 2022

Jared Padelecki has been relatively quiet about both the car crash and his condition. But on April 27th, he offered one update.

At the time, the actor was resting at home in Austin, TX, with his family, but he was ready to get back to work on the set of Walker.

“Hey y’all!” he wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week.”

In a snapshot, Padalecki posed alongside his daughter, Odette, to prove that he was looking and feeling well.

“I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me,” he continued. “So grateful for everyone.”