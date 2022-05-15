‘Walker’ Star Jared Padalecki Officially Wraps Season 2 in the Wake of Serious Car Accident

Last month, Walker star Jared Padalecki was in a life-threatening car accident. Though Padalecki wasn’t in the driver’s seat, he was still seriously injured when the Tesla the group was in turned a corner too fast, broke through the retaining wall alongside the road, and crashed into a utility pole headfirst.

Following the accident, Jensen Ackles, Padalecki’s close friend and Supernatural co-star, shared with the crowd at a fan event that Jared was “lucky to be alive” (with Padalecki’s permission, of course).

“I miss my buddy,” Ackles said. “He sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he can’t be here. I don’t know if you guys know what’s going on. He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving, he was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive.”

“And not only that,” Ackles continued. “But he’s a home recovering which — the fact that he’s not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car.”

Though Jared Padalecki was unable to attend the fan event, he miraculously escaped the incident with relatively minor injuries. After some time at home recovering, he returned to the Walker set to finish filming the second season of the drama.

In a recent Instagram post, Padalecki shared an image of himself back in a car giving the camera a thumbs up. “Alright….” the actor wrote in the caption. “THAT’S A WRAP for [Walker] Season 2!!!! Sleepy time…”

‘Walker’ Star Jared Padalecki Thanks Fans for Well Wishes

Unsurprisingly, fans of Jared Padalecki flooded the Walker star’s social media accounts with well wishes following the news of the serious car accident. Thousands of messages bearing the hashtags #WeLoveYouJaredPadalecki and #GetWellSoonJared were sent to the beloved actor.

Once he’d had some time to recover from what was no doubt a traumatizing experience, Jared Padalecki took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the immense kindness shown by his friends and fans.

“Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love,” Padalecki wrote. “I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone.”

Relieved to hear that he wasn’t seriously injured, friends and fans flocked to the post to express their love for the actor once again. “I’m so happy you are okay and on the mend. Take all the time you need and don’t rush back to work too soon. Your [Supernatural family] and [Walker family] love you,” one fan wrote.

“Love y’a, brother,” said his Supernatural co-star, Jensen Ackles. Candace Nelson, pastry chef and judge on Cupcake Wars and Sugar Rush commented as well. “Sooo relieved you are okay. Sending big hugs!!!!” she wrote.