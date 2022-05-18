‘Walker’ Marks Season 2 Filming Wrap With Heartwarming Cast Photo Dump

As Season 2 of the hit CW series “Walker” comes to a close, we can’t help but get emotional. It was a bittersweet moment when CBS tweeted photos of the star-studded cast after they finished filming the final episodes of the action-packed season.

As for what’s to come in the final episodes, we’re afraid you’ll have to play the long game if you’re dying to know what happens next for Cordell Walker and the gang.

That's a wrap on season 2 for our #Walker besties and these pics are giving me all the feels 🥺



(📸: Instagram)

For the next several weeks, “Walker” will be off the air. However, there are still four more episodes remaining in Season 2. They will air on the CW starting on Thursday, June 2. Fans can watch the finale on June 23.

Although you’ll have to wait a little longer for episode 17 of Season 2, the CW did hint at what’s to come in the episode. The CW recently released the description for season 2, episode 17 of “Walker,” which will air on Thursday, June 2.

Twyla (guest star Karissa Lee Staples) will assist the Rangers on a case as she and Cordell (Jared Padalecki) get to know each other better. At the same time, Stella (Violet Brinson) tries to understand her feelings for Todd (guest star Cameron Vitosh) and Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks). Meanwhile, Geri (Odette Annable) looks to make amends with Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza).

“Walker” stars Jared Padalecki, Ashley Reyes, Keegan Allen, Odette Annable, Molly Hagan, and Mitch Pileggi. It airs Thursday nights at 8/7c.

Jared Padalecki Ends Season 2 of ‘Walker’ After Deadly Car Accident

As the season comes winds down, it’s safe to say there’s been a lot of drama both on and off the screen. A few weeks ago, the news broke that Jared Padalecki was involved in a car crash in Austin, Texas.

The accident report revealed that the “Supernatural” alum was one of four people in a car when the vehicle flew over a concrete wall and crashed into a steel utility pole.

In a report written by the Texas Department of Transportation, officers on the scene believe the vehicle was speeding around the corner, which caused it to hurl over the retaining wall.

Details of the deadly crash came one week after the 39-year-old posted an update to his fans.

“Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week,” Padalecki wrote in a tweet on April 26. He continued, “I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone.”

In addition, Padalecki also shared a photo of him cuddling up to his adorable 5-year-old daughter, Odette, whom he raises alongside his wife, Genevieve Cortese.