‘Walker’ Star Mitch Pileggi Might Be Retiring After the Series

With the season finale of “Walker” set to air next month, star of the hit TV series Mitch Pileggi talks about the possibility of retiring from acting once the show comes to an end.

While speaking to Looper, Mitch Pileggi shares his thoughts about retirement. “I don’t know if there’s much future left for me,” he explained. “I think this is going to be it for me.”

Mitch Pileggi also opened up about the directors that are making appearances on the “Walker” set. “The directors that we’re bringing in right now, as a matter of fact, I just got a text from Tessa Blake, who is one of our directors, and she’s coming back tonight. She was wonderful, and they’ve brought some really wonderful directors onto the show. Everybody they’re bringing in, I’ve got no complaints. It’s been awesome.”

When asked if he is planning to reprise his role as Samuel Campbell in the “Supernatural” series “The Winchesters,” Mitch Pileggi stated that he’s only interested in playing his “Walker” character, Bonham Walker currently. He also doesn’t see the Supernatural crew being interested in bringing him back to the show’s universe. “I’m happy doing what I’m doing. And I don’t have any desire to… Well, not that I don’t have any desire, [but] I don’t think they’re going to have any need for any Campbells showing their faces.”

Mitch Pileggi Talks the Future of ‘Walker’

As he continued his discussion with Looper, Mitch Pileggi revealed what he hopes to see from “Walker” in the future. “A lot of good stories. After we got picked up the other day, Jared [Padalecki], he texted me, and he goes, ‘We got a lot more stories to tell.’ And I said, ‘I’m with you to the end.’”

Mitch Pileggi then noted that the “Walker” writers are continuing to do a wonderful job bringing him and the rest of the cast great storylines. He really hopes the series is able to continue to be successful and be long-running. “Like I said, we’ve got a great group of writers, and our producers are amazing, too. It couldn’t be a better situation. I know that probably sounds very Pollyanna and all that, but that’s the way I’m feeling right now about this. This is actually 40 years of doing this. This is as good as it gets.”

“Walker” is the reboot of the 1990s western drama “Walker, Texas Ranger” and it first premiered in January 2021. The show is now in its second season and has more than 30 episodes so far. Jared Padalecki, who is known for his role in “Supernatural,” played the titular role. Also starring alongside Padalecki and Pileggi in “Walker” are Lindsey Morgan, Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, and Violet Brinson. In March 2022, “Walker” was renewed by the CW Network for its third season.