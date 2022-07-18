Former Yellowstone star Dave Annable took to his official Instagram to show off his golf skills… or lack thereof. The current Walker actor seemed to be having a blast playing some holes alongside his wife and daughter.

Dave Annable shared two images. In the first, he has just finished a broad swing of the club. His wife and daughter look on as dirt particles fill the air. In the second image, Dave bends over, resting on his knees. He’s clearly defeated. Despite this, his wife, actor Odette Annable is clearly laughing. Meanwhile, their 6-year-old daughter, Charlie Mae, leaps in the air cheering. “Outnumbered. Despite the 2nd picture, I couldn’t be happier,” he captioned the images. “I was just bummed because I sliced the shot.”

One of the hashtags that Dave Annable used in the post was #Girldadx2. This is in reference to what the young family is expecting. Though Dave is already outnumbered, soon it will be three ladies in the household to his one man.

Odette and Dave Annable bounce back from tragedy

This new baby follows a difficult chapter for Odette and Dave Annable. Back in June of 2021, Odette opened up about her third miscarriage. In an emotional Instagram post, she wrote that she and her husband were “elated” when they first found out she was pregnant. However, she added that “there was another plan and our baby is no longer with us.”

The Walker star said that the little time they had together was a “privilege.” The actor noted why she felt the need to use social media to discuss such a serious topic. “It never felt right to not share or celebrate this moment in our life, I just needed the space to do it,” Odette posted. “I have found that there are always silver linings in the hard things if you look closely. And they are without doubt my husband and my daughter.”

2022 has been a great year for the Annable family.

However, the family returned to social media last May with good news. On Mother’s Day, Odette and Dave Annable announced they were expecting once again. “It’s been a very long journey to get here, but we are here and we are thrilled and couldn’t be more grateful,” Odette wrote in the May 8 post. “A new chapter begins. A very special Mother’s Day indeed.”

In other good news for the family, Dave Annable joined Odette as a cast member of CW’s Walker. “It’s been great because we haven’t worked alongside each other that much, she recently told Nerds & Beyond. “I’m just stoked. He really just fit in seamlessly like he always does. He’s so grateful to be working on the show and to also experience what I had been talking about for the past year,” she said. Odette noted that Dave realized quickly that Walker was a special set to work on. “I think a couple [of] days into shooting he was like, “I get it. I get why you love being a part of the show.” He became a part of the family very quickly. So we’ll see what’s in store for Dan Miller. Maybe the old guy will stick around, you never know,” she quipped.