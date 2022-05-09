‘Walker’ Star Jared Padalecki ‘Honored’ to Support Co-Worker in Her Cancer Battle

On Monday (May 9th), “Walker” star Jared Padalecki took to his Twitter account to support his co-worker, Kathy Miller, in her cancer battle.

“My friend/co-worker/fellow ‘Walker’ family member is fighting a hard fight,” Jared Padalecki revealed. “With grace, class, humility, and determination. So honored to be part of her support circle.”

Also with the message, “Walker” star Jared Padalecki shared a link to a GoFundMe campaign that is for Miller’s fight against Leukemia. “Help our friend Kathy Miller beat Leukemia,” the actor then added.

According to the GoFundMe campaign, Miller was recently diagnosed with B cell ALL Leukemia. She is undergoing a course of chemotherapy at St. David’s South Austin. “A long-time Austinite, proud Latina, and staple of the local film community, Kathy is a most loyal friend, partner, sister, aunt, and colleague,” the campaign further reads. “She is the ride or die of MANY and always puts her friends and family above her own needs.”

All funds from the GoFundMe campaign are to help ease the financial burden of loss of income for Jared Padalecki’s friend. The funds will also help with the expenses as Miller undergoes treatment.

Meanwhile, Jared Padalecki is currently recovering from a serious car crash in Austin, Texas. As previously reported, the “Walker” star was involved in the accident. Long-time “Supernatural” co-star Jensen Ackles revealed that Padalecki was lucky to be alive after the incident.

“I don’t know if you guys know what’s going on,” Ackles shared about Jared Padalecki’s condition.“He was in a very bad car accident. He’s lucky to be alive and not only that, he’s home recovering. The fact that he’s not in the hospital right now is blowing my mind.”

Details About Jared Padalecki’s Car Crash Surface

TMZ recently reported that more details about Jared Padalecki’s major car accident are beginning to surface. It was reported that a family member was involved. The “Walker” star was one of four people in the accident. The Tesla that the four people were cruising in jumped a concrete wall on a left turn. It then smashed against a utility pole.

Jared Padalecki was a passenger alongside the driver and reportedly the “Walker” star’s cousin, Jeremy Padalecki. The accident caused the “Walker” actor to actually cancel an appearance.

However, days after the incident, the “Walker” star was able to give an update about his condition. “I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love,” Jared Padalecki wrote on Instagram. The actor went on to add, “I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I’m so lucky to have had the best care. And be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone.”