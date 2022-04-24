‘Walker’ Star Jared Padalecki ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ After Serious Car Crash

Current ‘Walker’ star and former ‘Supernatural’ actor Jared Padalecki was reportedly involved in a major car crash. According to longtime costar Jensen Ackles, Padalecki is ‘lucky to be alive.’

The U.S. Sun reports that Jared Padalecki is alive and currently recovering. Great news for all of us, ‘Walker’ and ‘Supernatural’ fans alike.

“I don’t know if you guys know what’s going on,” Ackles said while addressing fans, per The U.S. Sun. “He was in a very bad car accident. He’s lucky to be alive and not only that, he’s home recovering. The fact that he’s not in the hospital right now is blowing my mind.”

According to Ackles, Jared Padalecki was riding in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. You can see Ackles talking to Cordell Walker actor Padalecki in front of a crowd of fans wishing him well in the wake of his car crash below.

This is a developing story…