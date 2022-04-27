‘Walker’ Star Jared Padalecki Thanks Fans for Support, Says He Is ‘On the Mend’ After Car Accident

After surviving a serious car accident last week, Jared Padalecki is updating fans on his recovery. According to a social media post, the TV star is “on the mend” and hoping to get back to work on the set of Walker this week.

The 39-year-old is currently at home in Austin, TX, with his family. And in an Instagram post, he proved that he’s looking and feeling well with a snapshot and words of thanks.

“Hey y’all!” he wrote. “I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week.”

In the picture, Padalecki is all smiles, and more importantly, in one piece, as he poses with his daughter, Odette.

“I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me,” he continued. “So grateful for everyone🙏#SPNFamily #WalkerFamily #akf.”

‘Supernatural’ Co-star Jensen Ackles Broke the New of Jared Padalecki’s Car Accident

When Jared Padalecki narrowly escaped the brutal car accident, it was his on-screen Supernatural brother who broke the news.

“I don’t know if you guys know what’s going on,” Ackles said, per The U.S. Sun. “He was in a very bad car accident. He’s lucky to be alive and not only that, he’s home recovering, which, the fact that he’s not in the hospital right now is like, blowing my mind because I saw the car.”

Apparently, Padalecki was supposed to meet Ackles and chat with fans at a Supernatural convention on Sunday. On Thursday, he tweeted that he wouldn’t make it, but he didn’t say why.

Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y’all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can’t wait to see y’all again. 🙏❤️ — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) April 21, 2022

“Hey #SpnFamily!” he wrote. “Sorry to miss y’all in NYC this weekend. Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can’t wait to see y’all again.”

And at the event, Ackles shared the news and said he was given the OK to do so by the missing star.

The former Gilmore Girls heartthrob was apparently in the passenger seat when the accident happened. And he told Ackles that “the impact from the airbag made it feel like he went 12 rounds with Tyson.”

As of today, there is no news about when or how the accident happened. Multiple news sites have reached out to Jared Padalecki’s agent. But they have declined to comment on the situation.