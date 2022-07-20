WATCH: ‘AGT’ Contestants Absolutely Crush an Ode to Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’

America’s Got Talent host Simon Cowell thought he was getting a classic girl band “from around about the 90s” when Chapel Hart took the stage last night on the popular TV series. But, what he got from this talented trio was a country performance that was so much more than anyone expected. One that moved the show’s judges – and the host, Terry Crews – to give the group the ultimate approval…the coveted golden buzzer.

Chapel Hart Thrills America’s Got Talent Audiences With An Impressive Golden Buzzer Performance

In the Tuesday, July 19 episode of America’s Got Talent (AGT), the judges were blown away by an updated version of Dolly Parton’s 1974 classic You Can Have Him, Jolene. The trio of singers are all Mississippi natives, from a town that actually sports their family name, Harts Chapel.

“It’s named after our family cause there’s way too many of us,” one of the Chapel Hart singers, Trea Swindle explains just before the performance. The group is comprised of Swindle and her two cousins, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart.

The trio’s performance was an instant hit among the America’s Got Talent judges and the crowd. Furthermore, the group was so impressive, that even judge Simon Cowell was bringing out some big praises. “Trust me, I needed you today,” Cowell says after the mind-blowing performance.

Chapel Hart Receives Praises All Around For Their Cover Of A Dolly Parton Classic

The trio blew everyone away with their energetic performance of the country music hit. And the show’s judges had only praise for the group. Cowell notes that the group was “amazing.”

“I mean, fantastic,” the America’s Got Talent judge says. “Amazing. I love you.”

“You broke down the door,” exclaims Howie Mandel.

“You are going to be the original,” he adds.

“Everything was perfect,” notes judge Sofia Vergara.

The AGT Judges Give Chapel Hart Their Well-Deserved Golden Moment

After showering the singers in praise, America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell notes that he would be pressing the famed golden buzzer on this performance. If he could, the judge adds.

“If I hadn’t already used my golden buzzer,” he says, “I would give it to you.”

However, the show’s host, Terry Crews wasn’t going to let that stop Chapel Hill from receiving its well-deserved golden moment on the America’s Got Talent stage. “This is really special,” Crews says as he approaches the AGT judges. Then, after discussing things for a little bit, all four judges come together. Making Chapel Hart’s dream come true on the stage. This, of course, happens when all four press the golden buzzer together. The group now moves on to the next level of the competition series.