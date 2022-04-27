WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Contestant HunterGirl Nails Dolly Parton ‘9 to 5’ Cover

“American Idol” contestant HunterGirl is on an absolute roll, rocking out to Dolly Parton’s classic hit “9 to 5” in her latest performance.

During the live, televised performances on Monday night, HunterGirl sang her heart out for America’s vote. She looked absolutely stunning in a silvery, sequin dress and matching jacket that would make Parton proud. And you can tell, when watching her sing, that she’s loving every minute of this performance.

HunterGirl continues to impress the “American Idol” judges and fans, singing emotional, heartstopping songs that hit home every time. But this performance felt slightly different because you could just tell that HunterGirl was having an absolute blast on stage.

She never stopped smiling, and the look in her eye said she was loving the heck out of singing this Dolly Parton classic. Several audience members and fellow “American Idol” contestants sang along with Hunter Girl, vibing with her up on stage. Even judge Luke Bryan sang along, raising his hands and tapping them on the table in front of him in rhythm.

After the performance, fellow judge Lionel Richie told her, “Your performance was absolutely amazing.”

Katy Perry added, “You know, you took my advice from last night about the stage presence, and then you interacted with those background vocalists. I mean, that was great! You showed me there’s more sparkle. You embody Dolly!”



That’s what HunterGirl was aiming for with this performance. She said in a clip before the show, “I grew up in East Tennessee, so I listened to [Dolly] all of the time. Every time I went to my grandparents’ house, they were listening to her. I’m going to be breathing hard after this one. Maybe I can hit some notes that I never thought I could before and challenge myself a whole lot. I just want to make Dolly proud with this song.”

Mission accomplished.

HunterGirl advances to the Top 10 on ‘American Idol’

HunterGirl’s performance of “9 to 5” secured her a spot in the Top 10 on “American Idol” this week. She, along with the other contestants, competed in the Judges Song Contest. Each of the three judges suggested a song for each contestant. Whichever judge had the most contestants pick their song would win. And, they got to save one of the bottom two contestants after voting wrapped up.

Not that HunterGirl had to worry. America easily voted her into the Top 10, along with Jay Copeland, Emyrson Flora, Leah Marlene, Noah Thompson, Christian Guardino, Fritz Hager, Mike Parker, and Nicolina. Lady K and Tristen Gressett landed in the bottom two, unfortunately.

Later, the show revealed that Katy Perry and Luke Bryan tied for the Judges Song Contest. They each had four contestants pick their songs, while Richie earned three contestants. At the end of the day, Perry and Bryan voted to keep Lady K over Gressett.