WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Judge Katy Perry Falls Out of Her Chair in Mermaid Costume

And… she’s ok! On Sunday (May 1st), “American Idol” judge Katy Perry hit the spotlight unintentionally after falling out of her judge’s chair in a mermaid costume.

During last night’s “American Idol” episode, which was Disney-themed, the show’s host Ryan Seacrest was seen opening up the episode when all of a sudden, the audience heard a crash. The cameras moved to the judge’s panel where the audience saw Katy Perry on the ground in her mermaid-themed costume. “She’s alright! She’s alright!” Seacrest declared as fellow “American Idol” judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie assisted Katy Perry. The audience began chanting “Katy!”

Following the unexpected fall, Katy Perry took to Instagram to share the video and revealed that her fork almost caused a casualty on the “American Idol” set. “Flippin’ your fins you don’t get too far. Swipe to see what almost accidentally killed Lionel Richie,” Perry shared. She also revealed some behind-the-scenes snaps of her mermaid costume and entrance.

Following the mishap, the latest episode of “American Idol” continued. The show now has the top 7 contestants for its 20th season. They are Noah Thompson, Fritz Hager, Leah Marlene, Jay, HunterGirl, Nicolina, and Christian Guardino.

Unfortunately, despite being saved by Katy Perry last week, Lady K was the surprise elimination of the latest “American Idol” episode. However, her rendition of “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s “Moana” earned her some praises from the judge’s panel. Richie declared that she looked like a “true star” while performing the track. Bryan also says how happy he was that she was saved from the previous week’s elimination.

Katy Perry Describes ‘American Idol’ as the ‘Montessori Mom’ of Singing Contests

During a recent interview with Billboard, Katy Perry opened up about “American Idol” and the show’s impact on today’s music industry. She even says this about the judges. “We’re kind of like the Montessori style. We’re a Montessori mom. We let them figure it out.”

“We live in a much different world in the music industry than we did when this thing started,” Katy Perry explained. “So I think, really, this show is about mentorship and momentum. It’s the two M’s.”

Katy Perry also said that “American Idol” offers contestants so much when it comes to their performances. “You get the mentorship, you take the advice – because we’re not just talking to hear ourselves speak. We’re literally trying to give you very specific, real advice for the real world out there that you can take and apply in real-time and then use this whole launch as momentum to whatever you want to do.”

Katy Perry went on to all that it’s not always about winning when it comes to “American Idol.” She added, “Because it’s really not always about winning. But if you can place high – in the top 10, in the top 20 – just hustle your way and launch off of this.”