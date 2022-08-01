WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Pals Ryan Seacrest and Luke Bryan Stage Hilarious Entrance Ahead of Show

Prior to Luke Bryan’s appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” the “American Idol” judge teamed up with Ryan Seacrest for a hilarious entrance.

Ryan Seacrest shared the hilarious video featuring his “American Idol” pal. “This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa,” the sound over declares. Bryan is seen making a dramatic entrance, with Seacrest looking shocked.

The “American Idol” duo hosted the morning show on Monday (August 1st) while Seacrest’s regular co-host, Kelly Ripa, took the day off. Bryan announced some exciting news while on the morning talk show’s set. He will be hosting the CMAs. “Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and country music is such a privilege.”

Bryan also revealed that Peyton Manning will be hosting the big country music night with him. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast.”

The “American Idol” judge joked that while Manning has been to the CMAs before, he has never been with the country music hitmaker. “Hey, Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

The CMAs will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 9th. It was recently announced that Bryan and Seacrest will be returning to “American Idol” for the long-running show’s 21st season. Bryan will resume his judge duties alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, while Seacrest will continue being the host.

‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest Opens Up About His Morning Show Co-Host Kelly Ripa

During a November 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, long-time “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest opened up about his “Live With Kelly and Ryan” co-star Kelly Ripa and their work chemistry.

Ripa praised the “American Idol” star by stating he brings joyfulness, enthusiasm, and professionalism to the morning show’s set. Ryan Seacrest admitted he had to hold back some tears. “I’m using every ounce of energy to fight back tears right now, while she’s saying that. We do a television show, but it’s not just a television show. We come in and we literally have our first cup of coffee together and catch up with each other as friends do and that’s the dynamic we hope we have with people who are watching as well.”

Ripa further explained, “What’s interesting is we usually text each other 15 times before the show. Yet we still have things to say on the air, which is weird. It’s a weird codependency. We’re happy to have our psychiatric episodes unfold before everyone on live TV.”

Seacrest went on to add, “It’s our therapy.”