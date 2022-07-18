WATCH: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Act Goes Viral Before Show Even Airs

There’s a certain act on America’s Got Talent that is generating a wave of buzz, and he’s yet to be seen on the show.

But Yu Hojin, who came all the way from Seoul, South Korea to audition, really impressed the AGT judges panel with his simple, elegant magic act. America’s Got Talent released his video ahead of Tuesday’s show. And the video already has amassed almost 1.7 million views.

Hojin also has a compelling story. And if you watch America’s Got Talent, you know the acts that appeal to the hearts of the audience and the judges usually get through to the live rounds. The video didn’t show the judge’s reaction, but it seems apparent that Hojin got a unanimous yes from the panel.

The magician is 29. And he’s a military vet who never wanted his father to know that he wanted to become a magician. In fact, Hojin used to practice in front of the bathroom mirror. He’d shut the door so no one in the family could see him. Finally, he told his father, who said “f I accept you do magic, can you accept to be the best?”

Magician Charmed America’s Got Talent Judges with Feathers

And before he started his act, the magician told the judges “I want the world [to] know me and remember my name.” Considering how well his video is doing on the America’s Got Talent YouTube account, he may realize that dream.

Hojin used a gold picture frame as his set. Emeli Sandé’s “Read All About It” played in the background as the magician placed his hands in the frame and waved them like bird’s wings. Eventually, a feather appeared, then disappeared. Hoijin brought it back again — it looked like it came from his right index finger. And he made the feather float in the air. He pulled his hands out of the frame, then waved them again. Suddenly, there was a flurry of feathers.

AGT fans left numerous compliments on YouTube. “Might not be for everyone, but I think it was simple, neat, and elegant,” one viewer wrote. “Plus he has an innocent, kind, and friendly stage presence.”

Another wrote that Hojin’s “joy of accomplishment is contagious!…the way his eyes followed his movements….the delicacy…zen magic!”

Shin Lim won America’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent Champions.(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Hojin hopes to become the fourth magician to win America’s Got Talent. The last to do so was Dustin Tavella, who won season 16. Tavella now is doing an America’s Got Talent residence in Las Vegas. His magic act incorporates his personal story. Back when he competed on AGT, one of his performances told the story of his son. More than once, he brought the audience to tears.

Mat Franco became the first magician to win AGT. That was back in season nine. And he’s also now performing in Vegas. Then there was Shin Lim, the ace at card illusions. He won season 13 and was victorious in the first America’s Got Talent Champions show. Like the other AGT magician winners, he’s playing Vegas.

You can check out Hojin on Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent telecast.