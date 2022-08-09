WATCH: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Previews ‘Incredible’ Acts Ahead of Live Shows Week 1

America’s Got Talent is readying to show off its new super-sized live format, with 11 acts set to perform Tuesday night before the judges.

The series has spent the past two months showing taped auditions in an effort to whittle the field to 55 acts. America’s Got Talent is an all-encompassing talent competition. If it plays well in Vegas, then it’ll float in the talent show. That’s why you see singers and dancers of all ages going head-to-head against aerialists, magicians and comedians, even animal acts.

America’s Got Talent will showcase 11 acts in each of the next five weeks to pick the finalists. Then those finalists will compete for a $1 million check and a contract to perform in Las Vegas.

The AGT social media team posted video showing the 11 acts who will perform Tuesday.

And as America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel proclaimed: “we are witnessing the most incredible season in America’s Got Talent history.”

https://twitter.com/AGT/status/1556759657661677568

First America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer Winner Should Be Favorite

Avery Dixon, who earned the first Golden Buzzer of the America’s Got Talent season, will be the featured act. He owns an incredible story. Dixon was born 20 weeks premature. Doctors immediately intubated the baby and placed in him the NICU department. The breathing tube damaged his vocal chords, so his voice isn’t as strong as most people’s. Kids bullied him in school. But his lungs, obviously, are super strong, as evidenced by his ability to play the saxophone.

Show host Terry Crews slapped the buzzer for Dixon, sending golden confetti into the air in celebration.

“All those bullies are going to have to watch you succeed my friend,” Crews told Dixon.

Dixon’s story doesn’t stop there. He donates some of his performance money to GraceNotes and Totes. The group packs gift bags each month for new parents who have babies in the NICU. So while you see Dixon playing his heart out on TV, he’s using the money to buy diapers, baby wipes, stuffed toys and clothes for newborns.

Also Look Out for NFL Choir and Dancing Poodles

Remember, we mentioned diverse acts. The Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends will perform Tuesday. Veranica is a 12-year-old who lives in Florida. Her friends are poodles who dance and do tricks to “Butter” by the pop group, BTS.

Then there’s the NFL Players Choir. The group first got together in 2008 for the Super Bowl and it features current and former NFL players. Those who are performing on AGT include Demarcus Williams, Steve Pierce, Tully Bunta-Cain, Nick Roach, Michael Gaines, Bryan Scott, Olrick Johnson, Leonard Weaver and Bryant McKenzie.

The group received a unanimous vote to head into the next round. The judges loved their rendition of “Lean on Me.”

Only two acts will survive to head to the finals. The national TV audience selects the first winner. Then the judges pick a winner from the acts who finished either second, third or fourth. On Sept. 7, one final act will be saved and sent to the finals, which air Sept. 13-14. To see a list of all acts who qualified for the America’s Got Talent live rounds, click it here.