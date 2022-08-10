WATCH: ‘America’s Got Talent’s Country Up-and-Comer Drake Milligan Absolutely Wows Judges

Drake Milligan, the one-time Elvis impersonator, dazzled Tuesday night as America’s Got Talent kicked off its live rounds. The judges cheered him on, as did the crowd.

And why not? There’s nothing sexier than a man, playing the guitar, singing “Let’s Kiss Goodbye All Night.” (Then kiss a little more in the morning). Milligan sang, danced across the stage, and even did a shoulder shimmy to close out his performance in style.

America’s Got Talent judge Sophia Vergara probably was Milligan’s top cheerleader.

“It’s perfection,” Vergara complained. “Your songs are like they’ve been playing on the radio for years. I think you are a star.”

Howie Mandel predicted that Milligan’s song will top the country charts, Wednesday, telling the young country singer he had “a good chance of winning the whole thing.”

Heidi Klum also gushed over Milligan, the 24-year-old who grew up outside Dallas.

“What is not to love,” asked the America’s Got Talent judge. “People talk about star power, the It factor … you have it sprinkled all over you.”

Will Drake Milligan Impress America’s Got Talent Voters?

Whether Milligan moves on depends upon the voting of the America’s Got Talent viewing audience. After weeks of taped auditions, the show started its live rounds as it builds toward the two-day AGT final, Sept 13-14. Each week, voters will pick a winner, then the four judges select a second act from those who finished second, third or fourth in the rankings.

Milligan already is reality show tested. And, he’s already releasing his own music. On Monday, Milligan announced that he was releasing a new album, called “Dallas/Fort Worth,” Sept. 15. (Any coincidence that’s the day after America’s Got Talent crowns a new championship?) His “Let’s Kiss Goodbye All Night” is part of that album. Singing it Tuesday in front of millions, no doubt, helped the cause. He sang “Sounds Like Something I’d Do,” which he released last summer, for his America’s Got Talent audition.

As Klum said, Milligan has the It factor. Maybe it’s because he played a young Elvis Presley back in 2017, when CMT aired Sun Records. Then he had a brief flirtation with American Idol. He appeared on the singing competition in 2018, earning a ticket to Hollywood. Milligan sang a George Strait classic rather than trying his own music.

However, Milligan abruptly decided not to pursue American Idol into the live rounds. He let his fans know via a post on Instagram. “After my audition I decided that I wasn’t quite ready for that platform yet, and that it would be a better step for me to move to Nashville and focus on my music first! It was a very tough decision, and it in no way reflects my experience during the audition process… Everyone on the show was very kind and I feel absolutely blessed and gracious to have been a part of it!”

Now, back to Tuesday. America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell said he was glad to see Milligan back on stage,

“In my opinion, I think you’re a real deal.” Cowell said. “You have charisma. Based on tonight, in my opinion, this is the best performance of the night.”