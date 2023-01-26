WATCH: Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Return to ‘Breaking Bad’ Roles In Super Bowl Teaser

The first teaser for a Superbowl ad featuring Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston reprising their Breaking Bad characters has dropped. In the Popcorners tease, aptly titled “Ignition,” Walter White and Jesse Pinkman engage in a heated exchange inside an RV. Hardcore Breaking Bad fans will recognize the ad is inspired by Season 2’s “4 Days Out” from the show. The footage was shared on Popcorner’s YouTube.

In a previous promotional video, fans were delighted to see Jesse in one of the iconic lawn chairs, munching on PopCorners White Cheddar. The chair next to him is empty, implying Walter is nearby. As the camera slowly pans away from Jesse watching the picturesque sunset in the desert, we see a familiar sight – Walt and Jesse’s iconic RV. It is that same recreational vehicle seen in Breaking Bad’s pilot episode and used continuously throughout its run. Jesse’s cell phone chimes. “Yo, what’s up?” he answers.

More surprises are in store for the upcoming ‘Breaking Bad’ Super Bowl spot

However, these two videos were just footage for a longer ad set to air during the upcoming Super Bowl. To top it off, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is also directing the teasers and the commercial for PopCorners. Fans may have more surprise cast appearances to look forward to. As reported by Variety, PopCorners announced that Raymond Cruz will be returning as the notorious kingpin Tuco Salamanca.

Tuco Salamanca is the central antagonist in AMC’s Breaking Bad. He was also a supporting villain in its prequel series, Better Call Saul. He has been cited as one of the most iconic antagonists of television history due to his formidable presence and intense scenes. In Breaking Bad, Tuco serves as the iconic antagonist throughout Seasons 1 and 2. His role continues in Better Call Saul where he is initially introduced as an ominous threat. However, he gradually becomes less visible over time – ultimately becoming mentioned only sporadically across later seasons.

The ad will likely act as a final appearance for Breaking Bad fans. It comes after Better Call Saul, which featured Bob Odenkirk in its six-season run on AMC, concluded last year. Cranston made an appearance in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie starring Paul. The pair also reprised their roles once again for the last season of Better Call Saul.

Reuniting the casts of beloved films and TV series has become an effective method for garnering attention during recent Super Bowls. In 2022, General Motors launched a commercial featuring Mike Meyers along with Rob Lowe, Seth Green, and Mindy Sterling from his “Austin Powers” movies to promote their electric vehicles. GM also employed principal cast members from HBO’s The Sopranos as well as show creator David Chase in a spot that spotlighted the new Chevrolet Silverado Electric Truck.