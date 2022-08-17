WATCH: Chapel Hart Closes Out ‘America’s Got Talent’ Semifinal Performance With Epic Mic Drop

America’s Got Talent saved Chapel Hart for its final act Tuesday night. And this country girl group rocked the stage with glitter, sass, a couple of verses of rap, and an emphatic mic drop.

No wonder the country is falling in love with these two sisters and their cousin from Poplarville, Miss. The group earned a rare unanimous golden buzzer during their audition last month. They sang the catchy, fun “You Can Have Him Jolene,” a performance that had Dolly Parton sending them love.

For their semifinal appearance Tuesday, Chapel Hart went with an original song that combined country music with a dose of rock. The song was “The Girls Are Back in Town.” And like their first performance, it basically was a female empowerment anthem, as the group sang, “whiskey bent and hell bound, girls are back in town.” Plus, the group shouted out Tanya Tucker and Gretchen Wilson in the lyrics. You can’t beat that.

America’s Got Talent Judges Predicted a Very Country Final

They could easily tweak the words of their songs to proclaim the girls are out to win. Too cheesy? Well, they definitely put themselves in a position to win the 17th season of America’s Got Talent. The winner receives a $1 million check and a headliner spot at the AGT show in Las Vegas.

Simon Cowell told the group: “Things are going to go very well for Chapel Hart. We loved you in your very first audition. We loved you because you just lit up the room. Your songs are brilliant, … I have a really, really, really good feeling about what’s going to happen to you.”

The group snapped photos backstage with other America’s Got Talent acts before they performed. So they definitely were relaxed and ready to take the stage. And they definitely impressed. The group finds out Wednesday if they move on.

Sofia Vergara Called Chapel Hart ‘Perfect’

Other America’s Got Talent judges did the same amount of gushing as Cowell.

Sofia Vergara told them they were “perfect.”

“You’re all about fun,” Vergara said. “We can’t take our eyes off of you. This show was better than the audition.”

That’s a high compliment, given that their last AGT performance ended with clouds of golden confetti. Then something better happened. Their song zoomed to No. 1 on the iTunes country music chart. And it climbed to No. 4 on the weekly Billboard ratings.

“Last week, Drake made it,” Heidi Klum said. “I think it would be interesting to see two country acts in finals.” Klum referred to Drake Milligan. He’s the Texan who became the first finalist for America’s Got Talent after the first round of semifinals. Milligan has two AGT performances this summer. Both times, his chosen song spent days atop the country iTunes chart.

Howie Mandel told the group “I wasn’t watching a talent show — I was watching a headliner show.”

Eleven acts competed Tuesday. Only two will move forward. One spot goes to the top vote-getter from the national audience. The judges then will save one act from those who finished second through fifth in the voting. The process continues for the next three weeks. The finals are Sept. 13-14. Stick with Outsider for more details.