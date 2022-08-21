WATCH: CNN’s Brian Stelter Says Final Goodbye as ‘Reliable Sources’ Ends Run

CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter gave a final goodbye this week. Stelter has left the media organization, and his “Reliable Sources” show ended.

Stelter was with CNN for close to a decade, but no longer after they cancelled “Reliable Sources.” A spokesperson spoke about the show’s cancellation. They said: ““As a result, Brian Stelter will leave the company. We appreciate his contributions to the network and wish him well as he embarks on new endeavors.”

The last episode of “Reliable Sources” aired on Sunday, August 21. This comes only three days after the cancellation had been announced.

“I know it’s not partisan to stand up for decency and democracy and dialogue,” Stelter said. “It’s not partisan to stand up to demagogues. It’s required — it’s patriotic. We must make sure we don’t give platforms to those who are lying to our faces. But we also must make sure we are representing the full spectrum of debate and representing what is going on in this country and this world.

That’s why CNN needs to be strong. I know the 4,500 staffers are going to do their part to make it stronger than ever. But it’s going to be on [Americans] to hold CNN accountable, and not just CNN. You got to hold your local paper accountable. You got to hold your local digital outlet accountable. It’s on us. We are all members of the media, all helping to make it better.”

Stelter shared his closing statements in a video on Twitter. He said: “That was a lot of fun. Thank you to every single viewer.”

Twitter users responded in support. One wrote: “I always thought MSNBC needed a show like this. Take your talents to MSNBC!”

CNN Cancels Brian Stelter’s Show, Lets Him Go

Another fan of his show replied: “Thank you for your coverage of the media over the years. You and ‘Reliable Sources’ will be missed by people who care about the media and its role in holding government and public officials accountable.”

CNN’s executive vice president, Amy Entelis, shared a statement as well. She wrote: “Stelter came to CNN from the New York Times as the nation’s top media reporter. He departs CNN an impeccable broadcaster. We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”

Although CNN cancelled the “Reliable Sources” show, the newsletter will still be sent out. Reporter Oliver Darcy is to take over the newsletter responsibilities.

Stelter spoke to CNN Business about his departure ahead of the last episode, saying: “It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential. I’ll have more to say on Sunday.”