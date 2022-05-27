WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres Gets Emotional During Final Monologue of ‘The Ellen Show’

On Thursday (May 26th), Ellen DeGeneres took to the stage of her hit afternoon talk show “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” one last time and gave her last opening monologue in the most emotional way.

At the beginning of the monologue, viewers saw a throwback of Ellen DeGeneres’ first appearance on the talk show’s set. From there, the video highlights every season’s appearance. While speaking about her show’s final day, DeGeneres declared, “I walked out here 19 years ago and I said that this is the start of a relationship. And today is not the end of a relationship. It’s more of a little break.”

Ellen DeGeneres went on to reflect on the years prior to launching the daytime talk show. She also said that her TV sitcom “Ellen” was canceled because she jokingly said that the network “didn’t want a lesbian in primetime” once a week. “Okay, then I’ll be on daytime every day. How about that?”

Ellen DeGeneres also pointed out that in the talk show’s early seasons, she was not allowed to say the word “gay” or even reference her lesbian relationship. “And now I say wife all the time,” DeGeneres reflects. Her wife of nearly 15 years, Portia De Rossi, was also in the audience for the final show’s taping.

While concluding the monologue, Ellen DeGeneres thanked the audience for being part of the show’s “beautiful, beautiful journey” over the past 20 years. She fought tears as she added, “If this show has made you smile, if it has lifted you up when you’re in a period of some type of pain, some type of sadness, anything that you’re going through, then I have done my job. This show has forever changed my life. It is the greatest experience I have ever had. Beyond my wildest imagination.”

Ellen DeGeneres Opens Up About the Emotional End of Her Self-Titled Talk Show

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ellen DeGeneres spoke about the emotional send-off of her long-time running talk show. “I knew going in that this season was going to be my last season, so I really tried to take everything in. And it’s funny because the last couple of months I was more emotional than I was in the last week or two.”

Ellen DeGeneres also said that she became really emotional about two months before the show’s final episode. “But that last week I wasn’t because I really just wanted to enjoy it,” she explained. “I was working with [former monk] Jay Shetty a lot, too, on being present and I was. I was very present for all of it.”

In regards to her final talk show guests becoming emotional, Ellen DeGeneres added, “Yeah, I guess it did. I mean, it was very flattering because it meant that they really enjoyed themselves on my show and that was always my intention.”