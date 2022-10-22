WATCH: ‘FBI’ Teases Missy Peregrym’s Return in Behind the Scenes Clip

For all of those fans of FBI who have been waiting patiently for Maggie Bell to come on back into the fold, you are about to see her again. That’s right. Missy Peregrym is back on the CBS procedural after being out on maternity leave. Thankfully, she, her new baby, and her husband are all doing well. But what about the date and time of her appearance again? That’s going to happen on Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central. You might recall that Maggie was out of commission for a period of time due to sarin gas. That happened back in Season 4 and forced Maggie to recover. Now, this was in the storyline. But we all know the real reason for Peregrym taking time off from the show. Never fear, though. Maggie is here and her FBI costars managed to help reintroduce her to fans in this really funny video from the show’s Instagram account. Take a look for yourself.

Zeeko Zaki, who plays Peregrym’s on-screen partner O.A., teases us before the actress walks past some of her costars. He’s rather coy about letting us know who is back. Once Peregrym shows up, though, all seems right in the FBI world. The actor kind of opened up about Peregrym’s delayed return to the show. And yes, FBI leads off a franchise night of shows on Tuesday nights on CBS. Other shows in the Dick Wolf franchise on the network include FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.

Zaki, in an interview, had an idea about how to reintroduce her and even her two kids as part of the show. “Maybe her and the kids will enter undercover in an episode and we’ll get to kind of do it on screen,” Zaki said to Entertainment Tonight. “That’d be great.”

‘FBI’ Actress Shantel VanSanten Might Be Hanging Around A Little More

Another cast member who has been looking forward to Peregrym’s return is actress Shantel VanSanten. VanSanten has been on the show playing Nina Chase. She had been a recurring character on the show but came on board during Peregrym’s absence. Here’s what VanSanten had to say about whether she’s staying around or not to TVLine.

“The plan was always to do these 10 episodes while [Missy] got to have her baby and recover, and then she’ll be back,” VanSanten said. Some fans may want the actress to stay on board. There is some scuttlebutt out there that might give us hints about her status. Even VanSanten offered up a little hint about this after Peregrym announced her return to the show. “I think the door is open for [Special Agent Nina Chase], and I’m excited to see where that might lead,” she said.