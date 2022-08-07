WATCH: ‘Full House’ Stars John Stamos and Lori Loughlin Reunite During Performance

Full House stars John Stamos and Lori Loughlin made their first public appearance together since Loughlin was released from jail. The pair first met in the 80s on the classic sitcom, playing Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky. They reprised their roles in 2016 for the series sequel, Fuller House. However, Loughlin was unceremoniously fired from the sitcom before the sequel series’ final season.

In May 2019, Hallmark actress Lori Loughlin and her spouse, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying bribes totaling more than $500,000 to assist their daughters to get into the University of Southern California. After a year, the married couple pleaded guilty to fraud charges and was sentenced to jail time. Loughlin served two months in prison and was released in December 2020. She was let go from Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart after her participation in the controversy. Not long after, Netflix also booted her from Fuller House. Now, more than a year since she was released from jail, Loughlin has resurfaced with Stamos during an event.

In a new clip uploaded by Stamos on his official Instagram, the actor is seen performing with the Beach Boys during their tour, as he frequently does. Loughlin is dancing in the background. In the caption, Stamos doesn’t call out Loughlin specifically, but refers to her as “an old friend.”

The Fuller House reunion is bittersweet for fans

Loughlin was not able to appear in the Fuller House series finale because of her arrest. Her absence was glaring since the show’s conclusion included a family gathering with DJ, Stephanie, and Kimmy all getting married at the same time. Instead of shrugging off the issue, Netflix provided a simple solution. Aunt Becky went out of town. In the episode, Uncle Jesse claimed she “is in Nebraska helping out with her mother.” The Full House spin-off never went into specific detail about her return home. Regardless, Aunt Becky wasn’t the only character to miss the epic wedding. The youngest Tanner sibling, Michelle wasn’t there either. This was because Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen both sat out of the entire series.

While this is the first time Stamos and Loughlin have been photographed together in public, it’s likely that they’ve met up again after the actress was released from jail. In the last year, the cast of Full House has experienced significant life events. Of course, Bob Saget died unexpectedly early in 2022. More recently, Jodie Sweetin was married. The Beach Boys reunion may not have been perfect. Fans surely feel like they missed out by not seeing Lori Loughlin in the Fuller House finale. Still, seeing the two happy together was a nice treat.