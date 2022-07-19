Watch Nolan Neal’s Emotional ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance of ‘Send Me A Butterfly’ in 2020

It’s a sad day for music. We recently learned that Nolan Neal, a musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” and “The Voice,” has died at 41.

Following his death, Neal’s fans and friends have posted their heartfelt tributes, offering support for the family and expressing their grief.

In honor of the late signer, we’re looking back at one of his man powerful performances from his time on “America’s Got Talent.”

In 2020, Neal performed his original inspirational tune, “Send Me a Butterfly.” The emotional song has captured over 100,000 views on the official YouTube page for “Americ’s Got Talent.” Watch the late vocalist belt out the song below.

“Send me a butterfly

And let it be the color of your eyes

Show me a falling star

The second that I’m wondering where you are

Let me hear our favorite song

The next time I turn the radio on

If you’re up there on the other side

Send me a butterfly”

After the video was posted, thousands of his fans flocked to the comments section to praise Neal’s performance. One user penned: “Nolan, WOW, this original song is exactly what lots of grieving people needed to hear right now.”

Nolan Neal’s powerful songwriting to be missed by fans

Someone else commended him, writing that they connected to it personally: “I just lost my Dad to cancer. All I can think is ‘send me a butterfly”. It is the song of a Star!! You are my #1 AGT pick Nolan. The world needs You.”

In the video, Nolan Neal leans on his authentic songwriting and vocals as he sings the song’s lyrics about missing someone who’s gone to the other side.

During his time on “America’s Got Talent,” the talented vocalist performed two original songs, “Lost” and “Send Me A Butterfly.” Both reflected on his uphill battle with substance abuse and his father’s suicide.

TMZ first reported that Neal’s roommate found Neal dead in his apartment in Nashville, Tennessee. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Neal was found dead at 8 p.m. local time in his bedroom after his roommate, who was also his cousin, received a call from his mother, who hadn’t heard from him in a while.

Police also stated that a guitar pick was found next to Neal’s bed and appeared to have contained “a powder residue.”

Authorities have not yet released a cause of death as we still await an official autopsy report. Neal’s cousin and roommate, Dylan Seals, admitted that the musician lived with him for four months before the COVID-19 pandemic, during which time he was sober and working on new music.

However, long before, Nolan had struggled with substance abuse and addiction problems.

“I kind of lost my way on the voice and continued drinking,” Nolan said in a 2020 interview. “You can see it. I can see it.”