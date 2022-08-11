WATCH: Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman Reunite in Trailer for New Lifetime Movie

If you have been looking forward to seeing Reba McEntire work again with Reba costar Melissa Peterman, then you are in luck. On Thursday, a trailer for a new Lifetime movie titled The Hammer dropped. Actually, McEntire would share it on her Instagram account. This is not the first project that both of them have been a part of since The WB sitcom aired between 2001-07. Still, it’s always fun to see these actresses work together. Yes, we know that McEntire is a country music icon but we’re talking about TV here. Let’s see what McEntire is sharing with us on a Thursday.

We do have a little bit of a synopsis on The Hammer, courtesy of TVLine. McEntire will play Kim Wheeler, “an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada.” This made-for-TV film happens to have been inspired by the life of Kim Wanker, who is a traveling circuit judge. Peterman is cast as Kris Wheeler, Kim’s sister. Kris happens to be a local brothel owner who is a prime suspect in the murder of the predecessor to Kim. Now, we will see that Kim has to “work even harder to make certain the appropriate justice is served.”

Reba McEntire Has Appeared With Melisa Peterman In Other Shows

We also have some news regarding additional cast members in The Hammer. You can look for Rex Linn, who starred in CSI: Miami, on there as well as Kay Shima Metchie of Totally Normal. If seeing Linn’s name connected with McEntire makes you scratch your head, then we may know why. McEntire and Linn are a couple in real life. And yeah, you have seen McEntire, Linn, and even Peterman, too, on the CBS sitcom Young Sheldon.

Additionally, you may have seen McEntire and Peterman on the CMT show Working Class as well as Baby Daddy on Freeform. Fans of the Reba sitcom remember seeing McEntire as Reba Hart while Peterman played Barbra Jean. There is no exact date for the release of The Hammer, but McEntire does make a reference to 2023. In the meantime, you can see McEntire show up in the new season of the ABC drama Big Sky.

Back in July, McEntire posted a cute video of her and Linn together. They were reportedly posing for a “quick photo shoot” as McEntire wrote on Instagram. Well, guess who shows up? None other than Barbra Jean Hart. It was Peterman, of course. Still, it let fans of the old sitcom see them together once again. Now, you can make arrangements on your TV viewing schedule to see them again when The Hammer comes out on Lifetime.